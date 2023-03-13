James Peter Adam Hamilton, MD
Спеціалізація та досвід роботи
- Hepatology, Wilson Disease, Hemochromatosis, Liver transplantation, Liver cancer
Членство в професійних спілках
Освіта
- Medical School: University of Maryland School of Medicine
- Residency: Internal Medicine, McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University
- Fellowship: Gastroenterology, University of Maryland Medical Center
- Fellowship: Gastroenterology, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
Сертифікати
- American Board of Internal Medicine - Transplant Hepatology
- American Board of Internal Medicine - Gastroenterology
Обрати нагороди, досягнення та публікації
- National Institutes of Health/National Research Scholar Award for gastroenterology and hepatology
- Research Fellowship, NRSA
- Top Doctor, Baltimore Magazine, 2018, 2019, 2020
- Over 60 articles in peer-reviewed journals
Глави посібника та коментарі