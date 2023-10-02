Септичний аборт

Septic abortion is serious uterine infection during or shortly before or after a spontaneous or an induced abortion. Septic abortion is a gynecologic emergency.

Septic abortions usually result from use of nonsterile techniques for uterine evacuation after induced or spontaneous abortion. Septic abortions are much more common after induced abortion done by untrained clinicians (or the pregnant woman herself) and without adequate surgical equipment and sterile preparation, usually because there are legal, health care access, or personal barriers to receiving professional medical care.

Septic abortion could also result from an incomplete abortion that was secondarily infected due to an open cervical os.

Typical causative organisms include Escherichia coli, Enterobacter aerogenes, Proteus vulgaris, hemolytic streptococci, staphylococci, and some anaerobic organisms (eg, Clostridium perfringens). One or more organisms may be involved.

Symptoms and Signs of Septic Abortion Symptoms and signs of septic abortion typically appear within 24 to 48 hours after abortion and are similar to those of pelvic inflammatory disease (eg, chills, fever, vaginal discharge, often peritonitis) and often those of threatened or incomplete abortion (eg, vaginal bleeding, cervical dilation, passage of products of conception). Perforation of the uterus during the abortion typically causes severe pelvic or abdominal pain. Septic shock may result, causing hypothermia, hypotension, oliguria, and respiratory distress. Sepsis due to C. perfringens may result in thrombocytopenia, ecchymoses, and findings of intravascular hemolysis (eg, anuria, anemia, jaundice, hemoglobinuria, hemosiderinuria).

Diagnosis of Septic Abortion Vital signs and pelvic and abdominal examination

Blood cultures to guide antibiotic therapy

Complete blood count and other tests to evaluate patient status

Ultrasonography Septic abortion is usually obvious clinically, typically based on finding symptoms and signs of severe infection in women who are or recently were pregnant. Ultrasonography should be done to check for retained products of conception as a possible cause. Uterine perforation should be suspected when women have unexplained severe abdominal pain and peritonitis. Ultrasonography is insensitive for detecting perforation. When septic abortion is suspected, aerobic and anaerobic cultures of blood are done to help direct antibiotic therapy. Laboratory tests should include complete blood count (CBC) with differential, liver function tests, electrolyte levels, glucose, blood urea nitrogen (BUN), and creatinine. Prothrombin time (PT) and partial thromboplastin time (PTT) are done if liver test results are abnormal or if women have excessive bleeding. Products of conception should be sent to microbiology if possible. In patients with septicemia, evaluate for group A Streptococcus and Clostridia.

Treatment of Septic Abortion Intravenous empiric broad-spectrum antibiotic therapy (eg, clindamycin plus gentamicin with or without ampicillin)

Uterine evacuation

Sometimes pelvic or abdominal imaging Treatment of septic abortion includes intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic therapy, which should be initiated immediately. Choice of antibiotics should take into consideration that infections are polymicrobial, and treatment should cover gram-positive, gram-negative, and anaerobic bacteria. A typical empiric antibiotic regimen includes clindamycin 900 mg IV every 8 hours plus gentamicin 5 mg/kg IV once a day, with or without ampicillin 2 g IV every 4 hours. Alternatively, a combination of ampicillin, gentamicin, and metronidazole 500 mg IV every 8 hours can be used. Antibiotic regimen may be modified based on culture results. In addition, uterine evacuation should be performed once the patient is stable. Patients with bleeding or suspected uterine perforation or organ damage may need further imaging (eg, MRI).