Загальні відомості про вагініт

History and pelvic examination

Vaginal pH and saline and potassium hydroxide (KOH) wet mounts

Sometimes nucleic acid amplification testing (NAAT) or other molecular diagnostic tests or culture

Vaginitis is diagnosed using clinical criteria and in-office or laboratory testing.

A pelvic examination is performed using a water-lubricated speculum (gel lubricants can be bacteriostatic), and vaginal secretions are obtained with a swab.

A sample of vaginal discharge is tested with pH paper; pH is measured in 0.2 intervals from 4.0 to 6.0 (normal vaginal pH is 3.8 to 4.2). Then, secretions are placed on 2 slides:

Saline wet mount prepared with 0.9% sodium chloride

Potassium hydroxide (KOH) wet mount prepared with 10% potassium hydroxide

The saline wet mount is examined microscopically as soon as possible to detect trichomonads, which can become immotile and more difficult to recognize within minutes after slide preparation. The slide is also examined for clue cells and polymorphonuclear leukocytes.

The KOH wet mount is checked for a fishy odor (whiff test), which results from amines produced in trichomonal vaginitis or bacterial vaginosis. Potassium hydroxide is also used to test for Candida; KOH dissolves most cellular material except for yeast hyphae, making identification easier.

Clinical criteria and in-office testing are the most cost-effective way to diagnose bacterial vaginosis or vaginal candidiasis. For candidal infection, culture may be performed if microscopy is inconclusive or symptoms recur or persist after treatment; antimicrobial sensitivity should be tested to detect fluconazole-resistant Candida. Also, some molecular diagnostic tests are commercially available for clinical use (1–5).

Nucleic acid amplification testing (NAAT) is the preferred method to diagnose trichomonal vaginitis, but microscopy may be used. Culture is used when NAAT and microscopy are not available.

If women have bacterial vaginosis or trichomonal vaginitis (and thus are at increased risk of sexually transmitted infections), cervical tests for Neisseria gonorrhoeae and Chlamydia trachomatis, common causes of sexually transmitted pelvic inflammatory disease (PID), are done.

If contact irritant or allergic vulvitis is suspected, the patient should systematically eliminate potential irritants or allergens to identify the cause. Severe dermatitis or allergic reactions require evaluation by an allergist or dermatologist.

Other causes of discharge should be ruled out, including

A foreign body: If children have vaginal discharge, a vaginal foreign body may be present.

Cervicitis: Cervical discharge due to cervicitis can resemble that of vaginitis.

PID: An upper genital tract infection may also cause cervical discharge. Abdominal pain, cervical motion tenderness, or cervical inflammation suggests PID.

Cancer: Discharge that is watery, bloody, or both may result from vulvar, vaginal, or cervical cancer; cancers can be differentiated from vaginitis by examination, Papanicolaou (Pap) tests, and biopsy.

Skin disorders: Vaginal pruritus and/or discharge may result from vulvar dermatoses (eg, lichen planus, lichen sclerosus) or other vulvar skin disorders (eg, psoriasis, tinea versicolor), which can usually be differentiated from infectious vaginitis by history and skin findings.

Vaginal Secretions for Wet Mount Specimen Зображення By permission of the publisher. From Judson F. In Atlas of Infectious Diseases: Sexually Transmitted Diseases. Edited by G Mandell (series editor) and MF Rein. Philadelphia, Current Medicine, 1996.

Вологий анатомічний препарат (норма) Зображення By permission of the publisher. From Hillier S. In Atlas of Infectious Diseases: Sexually Transmitted Diseases. Edited by G Mandell (series editor) and MF Rein. Philadelphia, Current Medicine, 1996.

Trichomonads on Wet Mount Зображення Image obtained from the Public Health Image Library of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In children, pelvic examination must be done by an experienced clinician. Speculum examination, if required, is usually done under anesthesia. If children have trichomonal vaginitis, evaluation for sexual abuse is required. Abuse should also be considered if they have unexplained vaginal discharge, which may be due to a sexually transmitted infection.