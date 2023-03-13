Debra Bakerjian, PhD, APRN
Спеціалізація та досвід роботи
- Long-Term Care, Quality of Care for Older People, Patient Safety, Quality Improvement, Team-based care
Членство в професійних спілках
- Associate Dean for Practice and Clinical Professor, Betty Irene Moore School of Nursing
- University of California Davis
Освіта
- Master of Science: Nursing, UCSF School of Nursing, San Francisco, CA
- Doctorate: Nursing, Health Policy and Gerontology, UCSF School of Nursing, San Francisco, CA
- Fellowship: Claire M. Fagin, Post-Doctoral Fellow
- Fellowship: Gordon & Betty Moore, Post-Doctoral Fellow
Обрати нагороди, досягнення та публікації
- Fellow, American Academy of Nursing
- Fellow, American Association of Nurse Practitioners
- Fellow, Gerontological Society of America
- Chair, Board of Directors, HealthImpact
- Co-primary investigator and co-editor-in-chief for Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ) Patient Safety Network website
- Co-primary investigator CalLongTermCareCompare
- Dean’s Excellence Award for Research
- Chair, Health Sciences, Gerontological Society of America