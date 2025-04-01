Побічні реакції на ліки

Adverse drug reaction (also called adverse drug effect) is a broad term referring to an unintended effect of a medication that is undesirable, unpleasant, or harmful.

In the United States from 2011 to 2024, more than 29 million adverse drug reactions (ADRs) were reported through the FDA Adverse Events Reporting System (FAERS) (1) (see figure FAERS Adverse Events Reporting System). Approximately 3 to 6% of hospital admissions in the United States and 2.5 to 10.6% of admissions in Europe are due to ADRs (2). In low- and middle-income countries, approximately 134 million ADRs occur annually, resulting in 2.6 million deaths.

All medications have the potential for adverse drug reactions (ADRs), and thus, the balance of benefits and risks should be considered whenever a medication is prescribed. ADRs can range from mild to severe. Serious adverse events are those that can cause disability, are life-threatening, result in hospitalization or death, or are congenital anomalies.

The commonly used term side effect is imprecise, often used to refer to the unintended effects of a medication that occur within the medication's therapeutic range.

Публічна інформаційна панель Системи звітності про побічні явища FDA... Зображення Image from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Classification of Adverse Drug Reactions There are various causes, clinical manifestations, and outcomes of ADRs. One classification system categorizes ADRs into 6 types (1): Type A, intrinsic (also called augmented): Related to the predictable pharmacological actions of a drug; dose-related and typically reversible with decreasing dose or discontinuing the drug; common (eg, hypotension with use of antihypertensives)

Type B, idiosyncratic (also called bizarre): Unpredictable and not related to the dose; uncommon (eg, hypersensitivity reactions, Stevens-Johnson syndrome, malignant hyperthermia with general anesthetics)

Type C, chronic : Occur due to prolonged use of a drug; related to cumulative dose (eg, adrenal suppression with long-term corticosteroid use, jaw osteonecrosis with bisphosphonates)

Type D, delayed : Occurs or becomes apparent some time after the use of the drug; usually dose-related; uncommon (eg, teratogenic effects, carcinogenesis)

Type E, withdrawal : Occurs soon after discontinuation of the drug (eg, withdrawal from opioids)

Type F, failure: Unexpected failure of therapy; may be caused by drug interactions; dose-related; common (eg, reduced efficacy or oral contraceptive used concurrently with rifampin) Dose-related ADRs are particularly a concern when medications have a narrow therapeutic index (eg, hemorrhage with oral anticoagulants). ADRs may result from decreased drug clearance in patients with impaired renal or hepatic function or from drug-drug interactions. ADRs can be considered to be a form of toxicity; however, toxicity is usually used to describe the effects of overingestion (accidental or intentional) of a drug or to elevated blood levels or enhanced drug effects that occur during appropriate use of a medication (eg, when drug metabolism is temporarily inhibited by a medical condition or another medication). ADRs caused by drug hypersensitivity are not dose-related and require prior exposure. Allergies develop when a drug acts as an antigen or allergen. After a patient is sensitized, subsequent exposure to the drug produces one of several different types of allergic reaction. Clinical history and appropriate skin tests can sometimes help predict allergic ADRs. ADRs are usually classified as mild, moderate, severe, or lethal (see table Classification of Adverse Drug Reactions). Severe or lethal ADRs may be specifically mentioned in black box warnings in the physician prescribing information provided by the manufacturer. Довідковий матеріал щодо класифікації 1. Schatz SN, Weber RJ. (2015) Adverse Drug Reactions. In: Lee MW and Murphy JE, Eds., PSAP 2015 Book 2 CNS/Pharmacy Practice, American College of Clinical Pharmacy, Lenexa, 5-26.

Risk Factors for Adverse Drug Reactions Incidence and severity of ADRs vary by patient characteristics (eg, age, sex, ethnicity, coexisting disorders, genetic or geographic factors) and by characteristics of the medication (eg, type of medication, route of administration, dosage, bioavailability, treatment duration). Risk is higher in older adults and with polypharmacy. The contribution of prescription errors by prescribers and poor adherence by patients to the prescribed drug regimen to the incidence of ADRs is unclear. Common risk factors or high-risk patient populations include (1): Older adults

Children

Renal or hepatic impairment

Genetic variations (eg, genetic variants that cause abacavir hypersensitivity) The incidence and severity of ADRs are higher among older adults (see Drug-Related Problems in Older Adults) although comorbidities, rather than age, may be the primary cause. Fatal ADRs occur mainly in patients older than 75 years of age, according to the World Health Organization's pharmacovigilance database (2). According to the United States' National Electronic Injury Surveillance system, therapeutic use of anticoagulants and diabetes medications were the most common ADR-related cause of emergency department visits in older adults (3). Nontherapeutic use of sedative and hypnotic medications such as benzodiazepines and analgesics also contributed to drug-related harm.

Symptoms and Signs of Adverse Drug Reactions Symptoms and signs may manifest soon after the first dose or only after a delay or with chronic use. They may obviously result from the drug or be too subtle to identify as related to a specific drug. Allergic ADRs typically do not occur after first-ever use of a drug. If hypersensitivity develops, an ADR may occur soon after a drug is taken with subsequent use. Symptoms can include itching, rash, fixed-drug eruption, upper or lower airway edema with difficulty breathing, and/or hypotension. In older adults, subtle ADRs can cause functional deterioration, changes in mental status, failure to thrive, loss of appetite, confusion, and depression.

Diagnosis of Adverse Drug Reactions History and physical examination

Consideration of rechallenge Symptoms that occur soon after a medication is taken are often easily connected with use of that medication. If patients develop nonspecific symptoms, ADRs should always be considered before beginning symptomatic treatment. Diagnosing symptoms due to chronic use of a medication requires a significant level of suspicion and is often complicated. Stopping a medication is sometimes necessary but is difficult if the medication is essential and does not have an acceptable substitute. When proof of the relationship between medication and symptoms is important, rechallenge should be considered, except in the case of serious allergic reactions. For information on the diagnosis of some specific ADRs, see drug hypersensitivity, drug skin eruptions, and anaphylaxis. Health care professionals in the United States should report most suspected ADRs to MedWatch (the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's [FDA’s] ADR monitoring program), which is an early alert system. MedWatch also monitors changes in the nature and frequency of ADRs. Online reporting of ADRs is encouraged. Forms for and information about reporting ADRs are available through the FDA Adverse Event Reporting System (FAERS). FAERS also functions as a search tool that facilitates access to data about ADRs.