Тимчасова допомога

Family caregivers play a key role in delaying and possibly preventing institutionalization of chronically ill older adults. However, depending on the home situation and the needs of the older person, providing home care for a substantial period of time can be psychologically and physically demanding.

Respite care is provision of temporary care by a substitute caregiver to provide relief to the regular caregiver. In the United States, over 50% of states have respite programs. Programs may be provided in different settings:

In the home by respite care agencies or by home health care agencies

In the community by adult day care centers, respite care cooperatives, or freestanding respite facilities

In a long-term care facility (eg, by board-and-care facilities or nursing homes)

In a hospital

Duration of care may vary (eg, limited to 28 days in a calendar year).

On average, these are smaller programs averaging 21 beds and may be located in apartments, motels, homeless shelters, and assisted living facilities. Support varies by state and comes from a variety of sources including hospitals, government, and private organizations (see NIMRC: Medical Respite Care Tool Kit).

