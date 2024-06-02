Підхід до пацієнта з розладом сну або неспання

Some disorders can cause either insomnia or EDS (and sometimes both), and some cause only one or the other (see table Some Causes of Insomnia and Excessive Daytime Sleepiness).

Insomnia is most often caused by

An insomnia disorder (eg, adjustment sleep disorder, psychophysiologic insomnia)

Inadequate sleep hygiene

Psychiatric disorders, particularly mood, anxiety, and substance use disorders

Miscellaneous medical disorders such as cardiopulmonary disorders, musculoskeletal conditions, and chronic pain

EDS is most often caused by

Inadequate sleep hygiene refers to behaviors that are not conducive to sleep. They include

Consumption of caffeine or sympathomimetic or other stimulant drugs (typically near bedtime, but even in the afternoon for people who are particularly sensitive)

Exercise or excitement (eg, a thrilling television show, sports event) late in the evening

An irregular sleep-wake schedule

Patients who compensate for lost sleep by sleeping late or by napping may further fragment their nocturnal sleep.

Adjustment insomnia results from acute emotional stressors (eg, job loss, hospitalization, loss of a family member) that disrupt sleep.

Psychophysiologic insomnia is insomnia (regardless of cause) that persists well beyond resolution of precipitating factors, usually because patients feel anticipatory anxiety about the prospect of another sleepless night followed by another day of fatigue. Typically, patients spend hours in bed focusing on and brooding about their sleeplessness, and they have greater difficulty falling asleep in their own bedroom than falling asleep away from home.

Physical disorders that cause pain or discomfort (eg, arthritis, cancer, herniated disks), particularly those that worsen with movement, can cause transient awakenings and poor sleep quality. Nocturnal seizures can also interfere with sleep.

Most major mental disorders are associated with EDS and insomnia. About 80% of patients with major depression report EDS and insomnia; conversely, 40% of patients with chronic insomnia have a major mental disorder, most commonly a mood disorder.

Insufficient sleep syndrome involves not sleeping enough at night despite adequate opportunity to do so, typically because of various social or employment commitments.

Drug-related sleep disorders result from chronic use of or withdrawal from various medications, illicit drugs, or other substanceS.

Circadian rhythm sleep disorders result in misalignment between endogenous sleep-wake rhythms and environmental light-darkness cycle. The cause may be external (eg, jet lag disorder, shift work disorder) or internal (eg, delayed or advanced sleep phase disorder).

Central sleep apnea consists of repeated episodes of breathing cessation or shallow breathing during sleep, lasting at least 10 seconds and caused by diminished respiratory effort. The disorder typically manifests as disturbed and unrefreshing sleep.

Obstructive sleep apnea consists of episodes of partial or complete closure of the upper airway during sleep, leading to cessation of breathing for ≥ 10 seconds. Most patients snore, and sometimes patients awaken, gasping. These episodes disrupt sleep and result in unrefreshing sleep and EDS.

Narcolepsy is characterized by chronic EDS, and type 1 narcolepsy is often accompanied by cataplexy, sleep paralysis, and hypnagogic or hypnopompic hallucinations:

Cataplexy is momentary (seconds to a few minutes) muscular weakness or paralysis without loss of consciousness that is evoked by sudden emotional reactions (eg, laughter, anger, fear, joy, surprise). Weakness may be confined to the limbs (eg, patients may drop the rod when a fish strikes their line) or may cause a limp fall during hearty laughter (as in “weak with laughter”) or sudden anger. Cataplexy can also manifest as blurred vision, knee buckling, or slurred speech.

Sleep paralysis is the momentary inability to move when just falling asleep or immediately upon awakening.

Hypnagogic and hypnopompic phenomena are vivid auditory or visual illusions or hallucinations that occur when just falling asleep (hypnagogic) or, less often, immediately after awakening (hypnopompic).

Periodic limb movement disorder is characterized by repetitive (usually every 20 to 40 seconds) twitching or kicking of the lower or upper extremities during sleep. Patients usually complain of interrupted nocturnal sleep or EDS. They are typically unaware of the movements and brief arousals that follow, and they have no abnormal sensations in the extremities.

Restless legs syndrome is characterized by an irresistible urge to move the legs and, less frequently, the arms, usually accompanied by paresthesias (eg, creeping or crawling sensations) in the limbs when reclining. To relieve symptoms, patients move the affected extremity by stretching, kicking, or walking. As a result, they have difficulty falling asleep, repeated nocturnal awakenings, or both.