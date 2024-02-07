History of present illness begins with duration of symptoms and acuity of onset. Patients should describe what substances cause difficulty and where they feel the disturbance is located. Specific concerns include whether patients have difficulty swallowing solids, liquids, or both; whether food comes out their nose; whether they drool or have food spill from their mouth; whether they have had food impaction; and whether they cough or choke while eating.

Review of symptoms should focus on symptoms suggestive of neuromuscular, gastrointestinal (GI), and systemic rheumatic diseases (particularly systemic sclerosis) and on the presence of complications. Important neuromuscular symptoms include weakness and easy fatigability, gait or balance disturbance, tremor, and difficulty speaking. Important GI symptoms include heartburn or other chest discomfort suggestive of reflux. Symptoms of systemic rheumatic diseases may include muscle and joint pain, Raynaud phenomenon, and skin changes (eg, rash, swelling, thickening).

Past medical history should ascertain known diseases that may cause dysphagia (see tables Some Causes of Oropharyngeal Dysphagia and Some Causes of Esophageal Dysphagia).