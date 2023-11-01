Падіння у людей похилого віку

A fall is defined as an event that occurs when a person inadvertently drops down to the ground or another lower level; sometimes a body part strikes against an object that breaks the fall. Typically, events caused by acute disorders (eg, stroke, seizure) or overwhelming environmental hazards (eg, being struck by a moving object) are not considered falls.

In people ≥ 65, falls are the leading cause of injury-related death and the seventh leading cause of all deaths (1).

In the United States, about 14 million (about 28%) adults age ≥ 65 report falling each year, accounting for a total of about 36 million falls each year according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC [2]). Not all falls result in an injury, but about 37% of people who fall report an injury that required medical treatment or that restricted their activity for at least one day, resulting in an estimated 8 million fall injuries each year (3).

Falls threaten the independence of older adults and cause a cascade of individual and socioeconomic problems. However, clinicians are often unaware of falls in patients who do not present with an injury because a routine history and physical examination typically do not include a specific evaluation for falls. Many older adults are reluctant to report a fall because they attribute falling to the aging process or because they fear being subsequently restricted in their activities or institutionalized. Reporting falls to clinicians is necessary for prevention of future falls. When falls are not reported and preventive measures are not instituted, patients are at risk of falling again, thereby placing a significant burden on the health care system. This burden is expected to increase given the projected growth of the aging population.

Etiology of Falls The most consistent predictor of falling is a previous fall. However, falls in older adults rarely have a single cause or risk factor. A fall is usually multifactorial, caused by a complex interaction among the following: Intrinsic factors (age-related decline in function, disorders, and adverse effects of medications)

Extrinsic factors (environmental hazards)

Situational factors (related to the specific activity or circumstances of an activity—eg, rushing to the bathroom in the middle of the night) Внутрішні фактори Age-related changes can impair systems involved in maintaining balance and stability (eg, while standing, walking, or sitting) and increase the risk of falls. Visual acuity, contrast sensitivity, depth perception, and dark adaptation decline. Sensory loss or disturbances and cerebellar dysfunction can diminish postural reflexes and impair balance. Changes in muscle activation patterns and ability to generate sufficient muscle power and velocity may impair the ability to maintain or recover balance in response to perturbations (eg, stepping onto an uneven surface, being bumped). In fact, muscle weakness of any type is a major predictor of falls. As cognitive impairment increases with age, so does the risk of falls, partly because older adults with cognitive impairment may not remember to take the safety measures that reduce falls. Chronic and acute disorders (see table Some Disorders That Contribute to Risk of Falls) and use of medications (see table Some Medications That Contribute to Risk of Falls) are major risk factors for falls. The risk of falls increases with the number of medications taken. Several classes of medications increase risk, but psychoactive medications are most commonly reported as increasing both risk of falls and fall-related injuries. Risk of a traumatic fall that results in a fracture is increased by Osteoporosis and age-related changes in bone quality, which increase bone fragility

Loss of muscle (sarcopenia), which reduces protective responses to perturbations Зовнішні фактори Environmental factors can increase the risk of falls independently or, more importantly, by interacting with intrinsic factors. Risk is highest when the environment requires greater postural control and mobility (eg, when walking on a slippery surface) and when the environment is unfamiliar (eg, when relocated to a new home). Ситуаційні фактори Certain activities or decisions may increase the risk of falls and fall-related injuries. Examples are Walking while talking

Being distracted by multitasking and then not noticing an environmental hazard (eg, a curb or step)

Rushing to the bathroom (especially at night when not fully awake or when lighting may be inadequate)

Rushing to the bathroom (especially at night when not fully awake or when lighting may be inadequate)

Rushing to answer the telephone Dementia can exacerbate many of these hazardous situations that lead to falls. Impaired cognition, judgment, and hazard awareness can cause older adults to become distracted, rush, and not notice environmental hazards, significantly increasing fall risk. Ускладнення Falling, particularly falling repeatedly, increases risk of injury, hospitalization, and death in older adults who are frail and have preexisting disease comorbidities (eg, osteoporosis) and deficits in activities of daily living (eg, incontinence). Longer-term complications can include decreased physical function, fear of falling, and institutionalization. Each year, approximately 36 million falls are reported in older adults, resulting in more than 32,000 deaths, and each year, emergency departments treat approximately 3 million older adults for injuries due to falls. Most falls do not cause serious harm, but about 20% cause a serious injury such as fractures or a head injury. Each year, at least 300,000 older adults are hospitalized for hip fractures, which result from falling in> 95% of cases. Women tend to fall more often than men, and about 75% of all hip fractures occur in women (1). About half of older adults who fall cannot get up without help (2). Remaining on the floor for> 2 hours after a fall increases the risk of dehydration, pressure injuries, rhabdomyolysis, hypothermia, and pneumonia. Function and quality of life may deteriorate drastically after a fall; up to 60% of older adults do not recover their previous level of mobility (3). After falling, older adults may fear falling again, so mobility is sometimes reduced because confidence is lost. Some people may even avoid certain activities (eg, shopping, cleaning) because of this fear. Decreased activity can increase joint stiffness and weakness, further reducing mobility. Таблиця Деякі розлади, які збільшують ризик падіння Таблиця Таблиця Деякі лікарські препарати, які збільшують ризик падіння Таблиця

Evaluation of Falls Clinical evaluation

Performance testing

Sometimes laboratory testing After treatment of acute injuries, assessment should aim to identify risk factors and appropriate interventions, thus decreasing the risk of future falls and fall-related injuries (1). Some falls are promptly recognized because of an obvious fall-related injury or concern about a possible injury. However, because older adults often do not report falls, they should be asked about falls or mobility problems at every visit. Clinicians should also ask about previous falls as well as conditions, medications, and situational factors that increase fall risk. Patients who report a single fall should be evaluated for a balance or gait problem using the basic Get-Up-and-Go Test (2). For the test, patients are observed as they rise from a standard armchair, walk 3 meters (about 10 feet) in a straight line, turn, walk back to the chair, and sit back down. Observation may detect lower-extremity weakness, imbalance while standing or sitting, or an unsteady gait. Sometimes the test is timed. A time of > 12 seconds indicates a significantly increased risk of falls. Patients who require a more complete assessment of risk factors for falls include Those who have difficulty during the Get-Up-and-Go Test

Those who report having had multiple falls

Those who are being evaluated after a recent fall (after acute injuries are identified and treated) Збір анамнезу та фізикальне обстеження When a more complete assessment of fall risk factors is needed, the focus is on identifying intrinsic, extrinsic, and situational factors that can be reduced by interventions targeted at them. However, eliminating all risk of future falls may be impossible. Patients are asked open-ended questions about their most recent fall or falls, followed by more specific questions about when and where a fall occurred and what they were doing. Witnesses are asked the same questions. Patients should be asked whether they had premonitory or associated symptoms (eg, palpitations, shortness of breath, chest pain, vertigo, light-headedness) and whether consciousness was lost. Patients should also be asked whether any obvious extrinsic or situational factors may have been involved. The history should include questions about past and present medical problems, use of prescription and over-the-counter medications, and use of alcohol or psychoactive medications. Patients should be asked whether they were able to get back up without help after falling and whether any injuries occurred; the goal is reducing the risk of complications due to future falls. The physical examination should be comprehensive enough to exclude obvious intrinsic causes of falls. If the fall occurred recently, temperature should be measured to determine whether fever was a factor. Heart rate and rhythm should be assessed to identify obvious bradycardia, resting tachycardia, or irregular rhythms. Blood pressure should be measured with patients supine and after patients stand for 1 and 3 minutes to rule out orthostatic hypotension. Auscultation can detect many types of cardiac valvular disorders. Visual acuity should be evaluated with patients wearing their usual corrective lenses if needed. Abnormalities in visual acuity should trigger a more detailed visual examination by an optometrist or ophthalmologist. The neck, spine, and extremities (especially the legs and feet) should be evaluated for weakness, deformities, pain, and limitation in range of motion. A neurologic examination should begin with a mental status examination to check for cognitive impairment. The neurologic examination also includes testing motor function (including muscle strength and tone and range of motion), sensation (including proprioception), coordination (including cerebellar function), stationary balance, and gait. Basic postural control and the proprioceptive and vestibular systems are evaluated using the Romberg test (in which patients stand with feet together and eyes both open and closed). Tests to establish high-level balance function include the one-legged stance and tandem gait. If patients can stand on one leg for 10 seconds with their eyes open and have an accurate 3-meter (10-feet) tandem gait, any intrinsic postural control deficit is likely to be minimal. Clinicians should evaluate positional vestibular function (eg, with the Dix-Hallpike maneuver—see Nystagmus). Функціональні тести The Performance-Oriented Assessment of Mobility or the Timed Get-Up-and-Go test can identify problems with balance and stability during walking and other movements that may indicate increased risk of falls. These tests are especially helpful if the patient had difficulty doing the basic Get-Up-and-Go test. The Performance-Oriented Assessment of Mobility test includes quantitative scoring of various aspects of balance and gait and takes about 10 to 15 minutes to do. Low scores predict increased risk of falls (see table Performance-Oriented Assessment of Mobility). Лабораторні аналізи There is no standard diagnostic laboratory evaluation to determine the exact cause of a fall. Testing should be based on the history and examination results and helps rule out various causes. Tests include A complete blood count (CBC) for anemia or leukocytosis

Blood glucose measurement for hypoglycemia or hyperglycemia

Electrolyte measurement for dehydration Tests such as electrocardiography (ECG), ambulatory cardiac monitoring, and echocardiography are recommended only when a cardiac cause is suspected. Carotid massage under controlled conditions (IV access and cardiac monitoring) has been proposed to determine carotid hypersensitivity and ultimately who might respond to pacemaker treatment. Spinal x-rays and cranial computer tomography (CT) or magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) are indicated only when the history and physical examination detect new neurologic abnormalities.

Ключові моменти Each year in the United States, about one in four adults age ≥ 65 report a fall each year, for a total of about 14 millions falls.

Not all falls result in an injury, but about 37% of adults who fall report an injury that required medical treatment or restricted activity for at least one day.

Causes are multifactorial and include age-related functional declines (eg, reduced vision, slowed reaction time, muscle weakness), chronic illnesses that impair balance and mobility (eg, Parkinson disease, arthritis, dementia), adverse effects of medications, and environmental hazards.

Use validated tools such as the Timed Up and Go test to determine the need for fuller assessment of predisposing intrinsic, extrinsic, and situational factors.

To the extent possible, optimize treatment of comorbidities and contributing conditions, modify or eliminate causative medications, and correct environmental hazards.

Emphasize the need to eliminate environmental hazards that commonly increase fall risk (eg, throw rugs, inadequate lighting, lack of grab bars and handrails, unstable furniture, clutter).

Use multifactorial interventions for patients who have fallen more than once or have abnormalities in initial gait or impaired balance; interventions include referral for physical therapy and exercise programs, which are most effective when tailored and continued for ≥ 3 months.

High-risk disorders such as Parkinson disease often require targeted treatment (eg, physical therapy, assistive devices) to reduce fall risk.

Teach patients techniques to get up after a fall, especially when they are alone, and the importance of having a phone or emergency alert device accessible from the floor.