Догляд після операції

Postoperative care begins at the end of the procedure and continues in the recovery room and throughout the hospitalization and outpatient period. Critical immediate concerns are airway protection, fluid and blood pressure management, thromboembolism prevention, pain control, mental status, and wound healing. Other important concerns are postoperative nausea and vomiting, urinary retention, and constipation. For patients with diabetes, blood glucose levels are monitored closely by fingerstick testing every 1 to 4 hours until patients are awake and eating, because better glycemic control improves outcomes.
Функція дихальних шляхів та дихальної системи
Most intubated patients are extubated before leaving the operating room and soon become able to clear secretions from their airway. Patients should not leave the recovery room until they can clear and protect their airway (unless they are going to an intensive care unit [ICU]). After intubation, patients with normal lungs and trachea may have a mild cough for 24 hours after extubation; for patients who smoke and those with a history of bronchitis, postextubation coughing lasts longer. Most patients who have been intubated, especially patients who smoke and patients with a lung disorder, benefit from an incentive inspirometer.
Postoperative dyspnea may be caused by pain secondary to chest or abdominal incisions (nonhypoxic dyspnea) or by hypoxemia (hypoxic dyspnea—see also Oxygen Desaturation). Hypoxemia secondary to pulmonary dysfunction is usually accompanied by dyspnea, tachypnea, or both; however, oversedation may cause hypoxemia but can blunt dyspnea, tachypnea, or both. Thus, sedated patients should be monitored with pulse oximetry or capnometry. Hypoxic dyspnea may result from atelectasis or, especially in patients with a history of heart failure or chronic kidney disease, fluid overload. Whether dyspnea is hypoxic or nonhypoxic must be determined by pulse oximetry and sometimes arterial blood gas; chest x-ray can help differentiate fluid overload from atelectasis.
Hypoxic dyspnea is treated with oxygen. Nonhypoxic dyspnea may be treated with anxiolytics or analgesics.
Рідини та гемодинамічний статус
Fluid management and hemodynamic monitoring are crucial aspects of perioperative care that influence patient outcomes after surgery. Adequate fluid balance is essential to maintain tissue perfusion, oxygen delivery, and organ function. The latest guidelines emphasize individualized fluid therapy based on patient characteristics, surgical factors, and hemodynamic monitoring. The goal is to achieve euvolemia and avoid hypovolemia and fluid overload. The Society of Thoracic Surgeons (STS) and the European Society of Anaesthesiology (ESA) guidelines recommend minimally invasive techniques for hemodynamic monitoring, such as pulse contour analysis (eg, arterial waveform analysis) and transesophageal echocardiography (TEE) (1, 2). Use of dynamic parameters is also recommended, such as stroke volume variation (SVV) and pulse pressure variation (PPV). These parameters can help identify fluid responsiveness and guide fluid administration, reducing the risk of complications such as acute kidney injury and respiratory complications.
Профілактика тромбоемболії
Risk of DVT after surgery is small, but because consequences can be severe and risk is still higher than that in the general population, prophylaxis is often warranted. Surgery itself increases coagulability and often requires prolonged immobility, which is another risk factor for DVT (see Pulmonary Embolism and Deep Venous Thrombosis). Prophylaxis for DVT usually begins in the operating room or earlier (see table Risk of Deep Venous Thrombosis and Pulmonary Embolism in Surgical Patients). Alternatively, heparin may be started shortly after surgery, when risk of bleeding has decreased (3). Patients should ambulate or undergo physical therapy to facilitate mobilization as soon as it is safe to do so.
Лікування болю
Pain control may be necessary as soon as patients are conscious. Multimodal pain management is typically used, including opioid and nonopioid analgesics. Opioids, which should be used for the shortest duration and at the lowest dose, are typically given orally for moderate pain. For severe pain, IV patient-controlled, on-demand dosing is sometimes used (see Dosing and Titration). If patients do not have a renal disorder or a history of gastrointestinal bleeding, giving nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) at regular intervals may reduce breakthrough pain, allowing the opioid dosage to be reduced.
To address the increased prevalence of opioid use disorder, consensus guidelines for postoperative opioid use have been provided by medical organizations in the United States and an international medical panel.
Психічний стан
All patients are briefly confused when they come out of anesthesia. Opioids, given postoperatively, may also contribute to delirium, as can anticholinergic medications and high doses of H2 blockers.
Older adults, especially those with dementia, are at risk of postoperative delirium, which can delay discharge and increase risk of death. Anticholinergic medications are sometimes used before or during surgery to decrease upper airway secretions, but they should be avoided whenever possible. The mental status of older adults should be assessed frequently during the postoperative period. If delirium occurs, oxygenation should be assessed, and all nonessential medications should be stopped.
Patients should be mobilized as they are able, and any electrolyte or fluid imbalances should be corrected.
Затримка сечі та закреп
Urinary retention and constipation are common after surgery. Causes include
Anticholinergics
Opioids
Immobility
Decreased oral intake
Urine output must be monitored. Straight catheterization is typically necessary for patients who have a distended bladder and are uncomfortable or who have not urinated for 6 to 8 hours after surgery. After surgery, many patients have an indwelling bladder catheter in place until they can ambulate. However, an indwelling catheter should be removed as soon as possible to decrease the risk of infection.
Chronic urinary retention is best treated by avoiding causative medications and by having patients sit up as often as possible.
Constipation is common and typically secondary to anesthetic agents, bowel surgery, postoperative immobility, and opioids. Constipation is treated by minimizing use of opioids and other constipating medications, by beginning postoperative ambulation early, and, if patients have not had gastrointestinal surgery, by giving stimulant laxatives (eg, bisacodyl, senna, cascara).
Догляд за раною
The surgeon must individualize care of each wound, but the sterile dressing placed in the operating room is generally left intact for 24 to 48 hours unless signs of infection (eg, increasing pain, erythema, drainage) develop. After the operative dressing is removed, the site should be checked twice daily for signs of infection. If they occur, wound exploration and drainage of abscesses, systemic antibiotics, or both may be required. Topical antibiotics are usually not helpful.
Sutures, skin staples, and other closures are usually left in place 7 days or longer depending on the site and the patient. Face and neck wounds may be superficially healed in 3 days; wounds on the lower extremities may take weeks to heal to a similar degree.
A drain tube, if present, must be monitored for quantity and quality of the fluid collected. However, drain tubes should be removed as soon as possible, because they can serve as a nidus for infection and may not manifest signs of adverse effects such as bleeding or anastomotic leak.
Гарячка
A common cause of postoperative fever is an inflammatory or hypermetabolic response to an operation. Other causes include pneumonia, urinary tract infection (UTI), wound infection, and venous thromboembolism (deep venous thrombosis [DVT] or pulmonary embolism [PE]). Additional possibilities are drug-induced fever and infections affecting implantable devices and drains. Common causes of fever during the days or weeks after surgery include the so-called "six Ws":
Wound infections
Water (eg, UTIs)
Wind (eg, atelectasis, pneumonia)
Walking (eg, DVTs)
Wonder drugs (eg, drug-induced fever)
Widgets (eg, implantable devices, drains)
Optimal postoperative care (eg, early ambulation and removal of bladder catheters, meticulous wound and drain care) can decrease risk of thromboembolism, UTI, and wound infection. Incentive spirometry and periodic coughing can help decrease risk of pneumonia and should be encouraged up to 10 times once every hour.
Повернення до нормальної активності
Patients should be encouraged to sit up in bed, transfer to a chair, stand, and exercise as much as and as soon as is safe for their surgical and medical condition. Physical therapy or more extensive rehabilitation may be required for some patients, depending on the procedure and their preoperative performance status.
Loss of muscle mass (sarcopenia) and strength occur in all patients who require prolonged bed rest. With complete bed rest, young adults lose about 1% of muscle mass/day, but older adults lose up to 5%/day because growth hormone levels decrease with age. Avoiding sarcopenia is essential to recovery. Nutritional deficiencies may also contribute to sarcopenia. Thus, nutritional intake of patients on complete bed rest should be optimized. Oral intake should be encouraged, and tube feeding or, rarely, parenteral feeding may be necessary.
Запобіжні заходи під час виписки
Before discharge from the hospital or other surgery facility, patients should be free of severe pain and should be able to think clearly, breathe normally, drink, walk, and urinate.
If sedatives (eg, opioids, benzodiazepines) were used during an outpatient procedure, patients should not leave the hospital unaccompanied. Even after anesthetic effects have apparently worn off and patients feel fine, they are likely to be weak and have subtle residual effects that make driving inadvisable. Many patients require opioids for pain. Older adults may be temporarily disoriented because of the combined effects of anesthesia and surgical stress and may develop urinary retention caused by immobility and anticholinergic drug effects.
Довідкові матеріали
