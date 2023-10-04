skip to main content
MSDMSD Довідникверсія для фахівців
Search icon

Рак уретри

ЗаThenappan Chandrasekar, MD, University of California, Davis
Переглянуто/перевірено жовт. 2023

Urethral cancer is rare and occurs in both sexes; it may be squamous or transitional cell carcinoma or, occasionally, adenocarcinoma.

Most patients are aged 50. Certain strains of human papillomavirus have been implicated in certain cases. Urethral tumors invade adjacent structures early and thus tend to be advanced when diagnosed. External groin or pelvic (obturator) lymph nodes are usually the first sites of metastasis.

Symptoms and Signs of Urethral Cancer

Most women present with hematuria and obstructive voiding symptoms or urinary retention. Most have a history of urinary frequency or urethral syndrome (hypersensitivity of the pelvic floor muscles). Most men present with symptoms of urethral stricture; only a few present with hematuria or a bloody discharge. Sometimes if the tumor is advanced, a mass is felt.

Diagnosis of Urethral Cancer

  • Cystourethroscopy

Diagnosis is suggested clinically and confirmed by cystourethroscopy and examination under anesthesia (ie, bimanual pelvic examination and possibly vaginal biopsies in females). Biopsy may be required to differentiate urethral carcinoma, prolapse, and caruncle. CT or MRI is used for staging.

Treatment of Urethral Cancer

  • Usually excision or ablation

For superficial or minimally invasive distal tumors in the anterior urethra, treatment is with surgical excision, radiation therapy (interstitial or a combination of interstitial and external beam), fulguration, or laser ablation. Larger and more deeply invasive anterior tumors and proximal tumors in the posterior urethra require multimodal therapy with radical surgery and urinary diversion, usually in combination with chemotherapy and radiation therapy. Surgery includes bilateral pelvic and sometimes inguinal lymph node dissection, often with removal of part of the symphysis pubis and inferior pubic rami.

Prognosis for Urethral Cancer

Prognosis depends on the precise location in the urethra and extent of the cancer, particularly depth of invasion. The 5-year survival rates are > 60% for patients with distal tumors and 10 to 20% for patients with proximal tumors. Recurrence rate is >50%.

Копірайт © 2025 Компанія Merck & Co., Inc., Равей, Нью-Джерсі, США, та її філії. Всі права збережено.

This icon serves as a link to download the eSSENTIAL Accessibility assistive technology app for individuals with physical disabilities. It is featured as part of our commitment to diversity and inclusion.

Копірайт© 2025Компанія Merck & Co., Inc., Равей, Нью-Джерсі, США, та її філії. Всі права збережено.