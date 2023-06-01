E. coli Гастроентерит

Oral or IV rehydration

Sometimes antibiotics

Supportive care including rehydration with fluids and electrolytes is the mainstay of treatment and is all that is needed for most adults. Oral glucose-electrolyte solutions, broth, or bouillon may prevent dehydration or treat mild dehydration. Children may become dehydrated more quickly and should be given an appropriate rehydration solution (several are available commercially—see Oral Rehydration). Isotonic IV fluids such as Ringer’s lactate and normal saline solution should be given when there is severe dehydration, shock, or altered mental status and ileus or failure of oral rehydration therapy (see also the Infectious Diseases Society of America's [IDSA] 2017 clinical practice guidelines for the diagnosis and management of infectious diarrhea). In severe dehydration, IV rehydration should be continued until pulse, perfusion, and mental status normalize.

Antidiarrheal agents (eg, loperamide) should not be given to children < 18 years of age with acute diarrhea (see the IDSA guidelines). Antidiarrheals are generally safe for adult patients with watery diarrhea (as shown by heme-negative stool). However, antidiarrheals may cause deterioration of patients with Clostridioides difficile or E. coli O157:H7 infection and thus should not be given to any patients with recent antibiotic use, bloody diarrhea, heme-positive stool, or diarrhea with fever, pending specific diagnosis.

Antibiotics given empirically are generally not recommended except when suspicion of Shigella or Campylobacter infection is high (eg, contact with a known case). Otherwise, antibiotics should not be given until stool culture results are known because antibiotics increase the risk of hemolytic-uremic syndrome in patients infected with E. coli O157:H7. Stool culture results are particularly important in children, who have a higher rate of infection with E. coli O157:H7.

The use of probiotics is not recommended for suspected E. coli gastroenteritis (see also the American College of Gastroenterology's 2016 clinical guideline of the diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of acute diarrheal infections in adults and the American Gastroenterological Association's 2020 clinical practice guidelines on the role of probiotics in the management of gastrointestinal disorders).