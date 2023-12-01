Хронічна венозна недостатність та посттромботичний синдром

Elevation

Compression using bandages, stockings, and/or pneumatic devices

Topical treatments

Treatment of secondary infection, when present

Some experts believe that weight loss, regular exercise, and reduction of dietary sodium may benefit patients with bilateral chronic venous insufficiency. However, all interventions may be difficult to implement.

Elevating the leg above the level of the right atrium decreases venous hypertension and edema, is appropriate for all patients, and should be done a minimum of 3 times a day for ≥ 30 minutes. However, most patients cannot reliably adhere to this schedule during the day.

Compression is recommended for treatment and prevention of the effects of chronic venous insufficiency (ie, edema, venous ulcers) and is indicated for all patients. Although the data are mixed as to whether compression stockings prevent post-thrombotic syndrome, they are useful to reduce symptoms of swelling, pain, and tightness that may occur after deep vein thrombosis (1).

Elastic bandages are used initially until edema and ulcers resolve and leg size stabilizes; commercial compression stockings are then used. Stockings that provide 20 to 30 mm Hg of distal circumferential pressure are indicated for smaller varicose veins and mild chronic venous insufficiency; 30 to 40 mm Hg is indicated for larger varicose veins and moderate to severe disease. Infrequently, higher compression pressures (eg, > 40 mm Hg) can be used but may not be tolerated for long-term use.

Stockings should be put on when patients awaken, before leg edema worsens with activity, and should exert maximal pressure at the ankles and gradually less pressure proximally. Adherence to this treatment varies; many patients consider stockings irritating, restricting, or cosmetically undesirable; many patients have difficulty putting them on.

Intermittent pneumatic compression (IPC) uses a pump to cyclically inflate and deflate hollow plastic leggings. IPC provides external compression, squeezing blood and fluid out of the lower legs. It effectively treats severe post-thrombotic syndrome and venous stasis ulcers but may be no more effective than compression stockings alone and is much less practical for patients to adhere to on an ongoing basis.

Topical wound care is important in venous stasis ulcer management. When an Unna boot (zinc oxide–impregnated bandages) is properly applied, covered by compression bandages, and changed weekly, almost all ulcers heal. Occlusive dressings (eg, hydrocolloids such as aluminum chloride) provide a moist environment for wound healing and promote growth of new tissue; they may be used for ulcers with light to moderate exudate, but they probably add little to simple Unna bandaging. Dry dressings are absorptive, making them most appropriate for heavier exudate.

Medications have no role in routine treatment of chronic venous insufficiency, although many patients are given aspirin, topical corticosteroids, diuretics for edema, or antibiotics.

Surgery (eg, venous ligation, stripping, valve reconstruction) is also typically ineffective. Grafting autologous skin or skin created from epidermal keratinocytes or dermal fibroblasts may be an option for patients with stasis ulcers refractory to all other measures (2); however, there is a risk that the graft may reulcerate, especially if there is ongoing venous hypertension.