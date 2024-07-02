Fever in Adults

Fever is an elevated body temperature that occurs when the body's thermostat (located in the hypothalamus in the brain) resets at a higher temperature, primarily in response to an infection. Elevated body temperature that is not caused by a resetting of the temperature set point is called hyperthermia.

Although 98.6° F (37° C) is considered normal temperature, body temperature varies throughout the day. It is lowest in the early morning and highest in the late afternoon—sometimes reaching 99.9° F (37.7° C). Similarly, a fever does not stay at a constant temperature. Sometimes temperature peaks every day and then returns to normal. This process is called intermittent fever. Alternatively, temperature varies but does not return to normal. This process is called remittent fever. Doctors no longer think that the pattern of the rise and fall of fever is very important in the diagnosis of certain disorders.

Body temperature can be measured at several areas of the body. The most common sites are the mouth (oral temperature) and rectum (rectal temperature). Other sites include the ear, forehead, and, much less preferably, armpit. Temperature is typically measured using a digital thermometer. Glass thermometers containing mercury are not recommended because they can break and expose people to mercury.

Oral temperatures are considered elevated when

They are higher than 99° F (37° C) in the early morning.

They are higher than 100.4° F (38° C) at any time after the early morning.

They are higher than a person’s known normal everyday temperature.

Rectal and ear temperatures are about 1.0° F (0.6° C) higher than oral temperatures.

Skin temperatures (for example, the forehead) are about 1.0° F (0.6° C) lower than oral temperatures.

Many people use the term “fever” loosely, often meaning that they feel too warm, too cold, or sweaty, but they have not actually measured their temperature.

The ability to generate a fever is reduced in certain people (for example, those who are very old, very young, or who have an alcohol use disorder).

(See also Overview of Infectious Disease and Fever in Infants and Children.)

Consequences of fever The symptoms people have are due mainly to the condition causing the fever rather than the fever itself. Although many people worry that fever can cause harm, the typical temporary elevations in body temperature ranging from 100.4° to 104° F (38° to 40° C) caused by most short-lived (acute) infections are well-tolerated by healthy adults. As one of the body's defenses against an infection, a fever can trigger the production of antibodies and make it more difficult for microorganisms to grow, and may lessen the severity of an infection and help it go away. However, a moderate fever may be slightly dangerous for adults with a heart or lung disorder because fever causes the heart rate and breathing rate to increase. Fever can also worsen mental status in people with dementia. Additionally, an extreme temperature elevation (typically more than 105.8° F, or 41° C) may be damaging. A body temperature this high can cause malfunction and ultimately failure of most organs. Such extreme elevation sometimes results from very severe infection (such as sepsis, malaria, or meningitis) but is more typically caused by heatstroke or use of certain illicit drugs (such as or PCP). Fever in healthy children can cause febrile seizures.

Causes of Fever in Adults Substances that cause fever are called pyrogens. Pyrogens can come from inside or outside the body. Microorganisms and the substances they produce (such as toxins) are examples of pyrogens formed outside the body. Pyrogens formed inside the body are usually produced by 2 types of white blood cells called monocytes and macrophages. Pyrogens from outside the body can cause fever by stimulating the body to release its own pyrogens or by directly affecting the area of the brain that controls temperature. Many disorders can cause fever. They are broadly categorized as Infectious (most common)

Neoplastic (cancer)

Inflammatory (including autoimmune disorders, allergic reactions, and some drug reactions) An infectious cause is highly likely in adults with a fever that lasts 4 days or less (called an acute fever). An acute fever in people with cancer or a known inflammatory disorder also is most likely to have an infectious cause. In healthy people, an acute fever is unlikely to be the first sign of a chronic illness. A noninfectious cause is more likely to cause fever that lasts a long time or returns.

Infectious causes Infections are the most common causes of fever. Infections can be caused by bacteria, viruses, or fungi. Virtually all infections can cause fever, but, overall, the most likely infectious causes are the following: Upper and lower respiratory tract infections

Gastrointestinal infections

Urinary tract infections (UTIs)

Skin infections Most acute respiratory tract and gastrointestinal infections are viral.

Neoplastic causes Many cancers cause fever, for example, leukemia, lymphoma, and kidney cancer.

Risk factors Certain factors help doctors determine what is the most likely cause of fever in a person. These factors include the following: The person's health status, age, and occupation

Hospitalization

Use of certain medications or illicit drugs

Exposure to infections (for example, through travel or contact with infected people, animals, or insects) Table

Treatment of Fever in Adults The best fever treatment is treatment of the cause. Because fever helps the body defend against infection and because fever itself is not dangerous (unless it is higher than about 106° F [41° C]), there is some debate as to whether fever should be routinely treated. However, people with a high fever generally feel much better when the fever is treated. Plus, people with a heart or lung disorder and those with dementia are considered to be at particular risk of dangerous complications, so when they have a fever, it should be treated. Medications used to lower body temperature are called antipyretics. Because many over-the-counter cold or flu preparations contain acetaminophen, people must be careful not to take acetaminophen and one or more of these cold or flu preparations at the same time. Other cooling measures (such as cooling with a tepid water mist and using cooling blankets) are needed only if the temperature is about 106° F (41.1° C) or higher. People should not apply rubbing alcohol to their skin with a washcloth or sponge because alcohol can be absorbed through the skin and may have harmful effects. People who have a blood infection (bacteremia) or who have abnormal vital signs (such as low blood pressure and a rapid pulse and breathing rate) are admitted to the hospital.

Essentials for Older People: Fever Fever can be tricky in older people because the body may not respond the way it would in younger people. For example, in frail older adults, infection is less likely to cause fever. Even when elevated by infection, the temperature may be lower than the standard definition of fever, and the degree of fever may not correspond to the severity of the illness. Similarly, other symptoms, such as pain, may be less noticeable. Frequently, a change in mental function or a decline in daily functioning is the only other initial sign of pneumonia or a urinary tract infection. However, older adults with a fever are more likely to have a serious bacterial infection than are younger adults with a fever. As in younger adults, the cause is commonly a respiratory or urinary tract infection. Skin and soft-tissue infections are also common causes of fever in older adults. Older adults are more likely to have serious manifestations of respiratory viral infections such as influenza, COVID-19, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). Diagnosis of fever in older adults is similar to that for younger adults, except that for older adults, doctors usually recommend urine tests (including culture) and a chest x-ray. Samples of blood are cultured to rule out a blood infection (bacteremia).