A high level of uric acid in the blood causes problems for people with gout and may increase the risk of kidney disease in people without gout. Lowering the level of uric acid in the blood helps dissolve deposits of uric acid in the tissues and over time prevent flares.

People with gout who especially need their blood level of uric acid lowered include those who have the following:



Tophi that are found on examination

Uric acid kidney stones

Conditions that make NSAIDs or corticosteroids more complicated to take (such as peptic ulcer disease, diabetes, treatment with anticoagulants (blood thinners), and chronic kidney disease)

People taking medications to lower the blood level of uric acid should know their level, just as people with high blood pressure should know their blood pressure. The goal of drug therapy is to decrease the level to less than 6 milligrams per deciliter (0.4 millimoles per litre). If the blood level is maintained below 6 [0.4], uric acid will stop being deposited in the joints and in soft tissues, and the existing deposits will eventually dissolve, although this may take several years. Most tophi on the ears, hands, or feet shrink slowly when the uric acid level is maintained at less than 6 milligrams per deciliter (0.4 millimoles per litre).

Medications can lower blood levels of uric acid by decreasing the body’s production of uric acid or increasing the excretion of uric acid in the urine. The lower the blood uric acid level, the faster the deposits will dissolve. As the deposits start to dissolve (mobilize), crystals can be released and cause mobilization flares. These flares are a sign that the drugs are working and therefore should not be stopped. These drugs may be used long-term or for a person's lifetime.

is most often used to lower the blood level of uric acid. This medication blocks the production of uric acid in the body. However, allopurinol can upset the stomach and can sometimes cause a rash, decrease the number of white blood cells, or cause liver damage or inflammation of vessels (vasculitis). Allopurinol, like all uric acid lowering drugs, can trigger acute flares when it is first taken (mobilization flareallopurinol

is another medication that lowers blood levels of uric acid. It is especially useful in patients who cannot take or have not been helped by allopurinol. As with allopurinol, flares can occur as the uric acid level in the blood first decreases.

is a specialized medication that is used to lower blood levels of uric acid dramatically in people with severe gout. It is given by intravenous infusion every 2 weeks and is used primarily in people who have long-standing gout that has not been successfully treated with other therapies. Pegloticase is not used with other drugs that lower blood levels of uric acid. If people respond to pegloticase, deposits, including tophi, may begin to dissolve quickly and become less visible over months. However, many people develop antibodies that prevent this medication from continuing to work. Doctors may give immunosuppressive medications to prevent this from happening.

Uricosuric drugs

can block the effects of probenecid, but low doses that protect the heart (81 milligrams daily) should be continued, because coronary artery disease is a considerable risk in people with gout. Low doses of aspirin