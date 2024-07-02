Overview of Infectious Disease

Microorganisms are tiny living creatures, such as bacteria and viruses. Microorganisms are present everywhere. Despite their overwhelming abundance, relatively few of the thousands of species of microorganisms invade, multiply, and cause disease in people.
Many microorganisms live on the skin and in the mouth, upper airways, intestines, and genitals (particularly the vagina) without causing disease (see Resident Flora). Whether a microorganism lives as a harmless companion to a person or invades and causes disease depends on the nature of the microorganism and on the state of the person’s natural defenses (see Defenses Against Infection).
Types of Infectious Organisms
Type
Description
Examples
Some Disorders That Can Result
Bacteria are microscopic, single-celled organisms without a nucleus.
Streptococcus pyogenes
Pharyngitis (strep throat)
Escherichia coli
Viruses are small infectious organisms—much smaller than a fungus or bacterium. They cannot reproduce on their own. They must invade a living cell and use that cell’s machinery to reproduce.
Varicella-zoster virus
Chickenpox and shingles
Rhinovirus
The common cold
Fungi are living organisms, but they are not plants or animals. Their size ranges from microscopic to easily seen with the naked eye. They include yeasts, molds, and mushrooms.
Candida albicans
Trichophyton
Parasites are organisms that survive by living inside another usually much larger organism (the host). They include worms and single-celled organisms called protozoa (which, unlike bacteria, have a nucleus).
Enterobius vermicularis (a species of pinworm)
Plasmodium falciparum (a species of protozoa)
Certain microorganisms have the potential to be used as biological weapons. These microorganisms include those that cause diseases, such as anthrax, brucellosis, hemorrhagic fever (Ebola virus infection and Marburg virus infection), plague, smallpox, and tularemia, and those that produce botulinum toxin. Each of the diseases is potentially fatal and, except for anthrax, botulism, and tularemia, can be passed from person to person. Direct person-to person transmission of brucellosis is extremely rare.
Effects and Symptoms of Infection
Infections may affect only part of the body (a local infection) or the whole body (a systemic infection). Abscesses and urinary bladder infections are examples of local infections. Severe systemic infections may have life-threatening effects, such as sepsis or septic shock.
Symptoms of infection can include fever, a racing pulse, faster breathing, anxiety, and confusion.
Most effects and symptoms resolve when the infection is effectively treated.