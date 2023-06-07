Clostridioides (formerly Clostridium) difficile–Induced Colitis

In C. difficile–induced colitis, the bacteria produce toxins that cause inflammation of the colon (colitis), usually after antibiotics are taken to treat an infection. Many antibiotics alter the balance among the types and quantity of bacteria that live in the intestine. Thus, certain disease-causing bacteria, such as C. difficile, can overgrow and replace the harmless bacteria that normally live in the intestine. C. difficile is the most common cause of colitis that develops after antibiotics are taken.

When C. difficile bacteria overgrow, they release toxins that cause diarrhea, colitis, and the formation of abnormal membranes (pseudomembranes) in the large intestine.

A deadlier strain of C. difficile has been identified in some hospital outbreaks. This strain produces substantially more toxin, causes more severe illness with greater chance of relapse, is easier to transmit, and does not respond as well to antibiotic treatment.

C. difficile–induced colitis can occur even after very brief antibiotic courses. C. difficile–induced colitis also may follow the use of certain cancer chemotherapy drugs.

C. difficile infection is most common when an antibiotic is taken by mouth, but it also occurs when antibiotics are injected into a muscle or given by vein (intravenously).

The risk of developing C. difficile–induced colitis and the risk that it will be severe increases with age. Other risk factors include

Having one or more other severe disorders

Staying for an extended time in the hospital

Living in a nursing home

Undergoing gastrointestinal surgery

Having a disorder or taking a medication that decreases gastric acidity

Medications that decrease gastric acidity include proton pump inhibitors and histamine-2 (H2) blockers, which are used to treat gastroesophageal reflux and peptic ulcer disease.

Sometimes the source of the bacteria is the person's own intestinal tract. C. difficile is commonly present in the intestines of newborns, healthy adults, and adults who are hospitalized. In these people, C. difficile typically do not cause illness unless they overgrow. However, these people can spread clostridia to at-risk people. Person-to-person spread can be prevented by meticulous hand washing.

People may also get the bacteria from pets or the environment.

Colitis caused by C. difficile infection rarely occurs unless people have recently used antibiotics. However, physically stressful events, such as surgery (typically involving the stomach or intestine), can likely lead to the same kind of imbalance among the type and quantity of bacteria in the intestine or can interfere with the intestine's intrinsic defense mechanisms, which, in turn, allows C. difficile infection and colitis to develop.