Overview of Leukemia

Drugs, usually chemotherapy, immunotherapy, and/or targeted therapy

Sometimes stem cell transplantation, radiation therapy, or surgery

Many leukemias can be effectively treated, and some can be cured. Treatment can consist of different types of drugs called

Chemotherapy: Chemotherapy consists of drugs that kill dividing cells. Chemotherapy therefore attacks cancer cells because they divide rapidly, but it also can harm normal cells.

Immunotherapy: Immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that uses a person's own immune system to kill cancer cells.

Targeted therapy: Targeted therapy consists of drugs that are directed at abnormal genes or proteins in cancer cells.

Both immunotherapy and targeted therapy are less likely to kill normal cells than chemotherapy does and are, therefore, better tolerated. Doctors select the particular drug or combination of drugs based on the classification of the leukemia. Sometimes, stem cell transplantation, radiation therapy, or surgery is used.

The complications of leukemia may require treatment. People may need blood transfusions if leukemia has caused severe anemia. They may need antibiotics if infections develop. If bleeding occurs, they may need platelet transfusions.

When leukemia is under control, the number of abnormal cells in the bone marrow is very low, and people are said to be in remission. If numbers of leukemia cells increase again, people are said to have a relapse.

For some people in relapse, quality of life eventually deteriorates, and the potential benefit for further treatment may be extremely limited. Keeping people comfortable may become more important than trying to modestly prolong life. Affected people and their family members must be involved in these decisions. Much can be done to provide compassionate care, relieve symptoms, and maintain dignity.