Rarely, a severe infection called hyperinfection syndrome develops in people who have a new Strongyloides infection or in people who have been reinfected but had no symptoms the first time.

Hyperinfection syndrome affects organs that are involved in the normal Strongyloides life cycle (for example, the intestines, the lungs, and the skin), and can progress to disseminated strongyloidiasis, which can affect organs that are not usually part of the Strongyloides normal life cycle (for example, the liver, the heart, and the brain and spinal cord). Strongyloides larvae may carry bacteria from the digestive tract with them. When the larvae travel through the body, these bacteria can cause infections in the bloodstream, brain and spinal fluid, lungs, or other parts of the body.

Hyperinfection typically affects people who have a weakened immune system because of a disorder (such as cancer) or because they take medications that suppress the immune system (such as prednisone) or medications used to prevent rejection of an organ or bone marrow transplant. However, hyperinfection and dissemination are less common among people who have a weakened immune system because of advanced HIV infection (also called AIDS).

People who have undiagnosed strongyloidiasis may go on to develop hyperinfection or disseminated strongyloidiasis if they are given corticosteroids to treat another disorder.