Various rickettsiae, transmitted by ticks, cause spotted fevers similar to but milder than Rocky Mountain spotted fever. They cause a small sore at the site of the tick bite, swelling in nearby lymph nodes, and a red rash.

Spotted fevers develop when a tick carrying the infection bites a person.

The infection causes a fever, fatigue, muscle aches, and headaches, usually followed a few days later by a rash.

Spotted fevers are treated with an antibiotic.

Avoiding tick bites is the best way to prevent the infection.

Rickettsiae are a type of bacteria that can live only inside the cells of other organisms.

Spotted fevers include the following:

African tick bite fever (African tick typhus)

Mediterranean spotted fever (boutonneuse fever)

North Asian tick-borne rickettsiosis

Queensland tick typhus

Rickettsialpox

Rickettsia parkeri rickettsiosis

Like Rocky Mountain spotted fever, other spotted fevers may occur in the United States and other parts of the world (see table Some Rickettsial and Related Infections). These infections occur mainly in the spring and summer, when adult ticks are active and people are likely to be in tick-infested areas. In warmer climates, the disease may occur throughout the year. Mediterranean spotted fever can occur year-round in the Mediterranean region because it is transmitted by the brown dog tick and thus may be acquired indoors.

Symptoms of Other Spotted Fevers Symptoms of these spotted fevers are similar and usually milder than those of Rocky Mountain spotted fever. About 5 to 7 days after a bite, a fever, fatigue, muscle aches, and headache develop. The eyes are red, and people feel generally unwell. A small buttonlike sore covered by a black scab (eschar) develops at the site of the bite. Usually, nearby lymph nodes are swollen. About 4 days after the fever starts, a red rash appears on the forearms and spreads to most of the body, including the palms and soles. Fever typically lasts over a week. When appropriately treated, these infections rarely cause serious problems or death. Problems are more likely to occur in older adults and in people who already very ill.

Diagnosis of Other Spotted Fevers A doctor's evaluation

Biopsy and testing of the rash

Blood tests Symptoms suggest the diagnosis of a spotted fever. To confirm the diagnosis, doctors may do an immunofluorescence assay, which uses a sample taken from the rash (biopsy). Or they may use the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) technique to enable them to detect the bacteria more rapidly. Doctors may do blood tests that detect antibodies to the bacteria. However, doing the test only once is not enough. The test must be repeated 1 to 3 weeks later to check for an increase in the antibody level. Thus, antibody tests do not help doctors diagnose the infection immediately after someone becomes ill but can help confirm the diagnosis later.

Treatment of Other Spotted Fevers An antibiotic