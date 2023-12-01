In most children younger than 5 years, the infection causes no symptoms. In adolescents and adults, it may or may not cause infectious mononucleosis.

The usual time between infection and the appearance of symptoms is thought to be 30 to 50 days. This interval is called the incubation period.

The 4 main symptoms of EBV infectious mononucleosis are

Extreme fatigue

Fever

Sore throat

Swollen lymph nodes

Infectious Mononucleosis That Affects the Throat Image DR P. MARAZZI/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY

Not everyone has all 4 symptoms. Usually, the infection begins with a general feeling of illness (malaise) and low grade fever followed by sore throat and/or swollen lymph nodes. Fatigue is often severe and is usually most severe during the first 2 to 3 weeks but may last for months. The fever usually peaks at about 103° F (about 39.5° C) in the afternoon or early evening. The throat is often very sore, and puslike material may be present at the back of the throat. Most commonly, the lymph nodes of the neck are swollen, but any lymph node may be swollen. In some people, the only symptom is swollen lymph nodes (sometimes mistakenly called "swollen glands").

Rash Caused by Infectious Mononucleosis Image MID ESSEX HOSPITAL SERVICES NHS TRUST/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY

The spleen is enlarged in about 50% of people with infectious mononucleosis. In most infected people, an enlarged spleen causes few if any symptoms, but it may rupture, particularly if injured. Rupture of the spleen is life threatening. The liver may also enlarge slightly. Sometimes the area around the eyes is swollen.

Other very rare complications include seizures, nerve damage, behavioral abnormalities, inflammation of the brain (encephalitis) or tissues covering the brain (meningitis), anemia, and blockage of airways by the swollen lymph nodes.

How long symptoms last varies. After about 2 weeks, symptoms subside, and most people can resume their usual activities. However, fatigue may persist for several more weeks and, occasionally, for months. Fewer than 1% of people die, usually because of complications such as encephalitis, rupture of the spleen, or blockage of the airways.