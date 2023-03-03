Heatstroke is a life-threatening condition that results in very high body temperature and malfunction of many organ systems, which may be fatal.

Heatstroke can develop after hours of exertion in young athletes or after days of hot weather in rooms without air-conditioning in very old people.

Body temperature is higher than 104° F (40° C), and the brain malfunctions.

People should be cooled immediately.

Heatstroke is the most severe form of heat-induced illness. People with heatstroke are much sicker than people with other heat disorders. The following features in particular distinguish heatstroke from other heat disorders:

Body temperature is usually higher than 104° F (40° C)

Symptoms of brain malfunction develop

Heatstroke may occur fairly rapidly when people exert themselves in extreme heat or are in a closed, hot environment. For example, heatstroke can develop in young, healthy athletes and soldiers, particularly those who are not acclimatized, after only hours of intense exertion in hot, humid weather. Workers in hot environments, particularly those, such as firefighters and foundry workers, who must wear heavy protective clothing are at similar risk. Heatstroke is a common cause of death in athletes.

Heatstroke can also develop over days of hot weather when people, particularly older sedentary people, stay in rooms that are poorly ventilated and not air-conditioned. Older people, people who have certain medical conditions (such as those that involve malfunction of the heart, lungs, kidneys, or liver), and young children are most vulnerable to heatstroke. It can occur rapidly in children left in a hot car.

Heatstroke occurs because the body cannot lose heat rapidly enough in conditions of extreme heat. Because the body cannot cool itself, body temperature continues to rise rapidly to dangerously high levels. Conditions that interfere with heat loss, including certain skin disorders and drugs that decrease sweating, increase the risk.

Heatstroke can temporarily or permanently damage vital organs, such as the heart, lungs, kidneys, liver, and brain. The higher the temperature, especially when higher than 106° F (41° C), the more rapidly problems develop. Death may occur.

Symptoms of Heatstroke Dizziness, light-headedness, weakness, clumsiness and poor coordination, fatigue, headache, blurred vision, muscle aches, nausea, and vomiting (which are also symptoms of heat exhaustion) are common warning symptoms of heatstroke. Affected people do not sense that body temperature is greatly elevated. During heatstroke, the skin becomes hot, flushed, and sometimes dry. Sweating may or may not occur, despite the heat. Because of brain malfunction, people may become confused and disoriented and may have seizures or go into a coma. The heart rate and breathing rate increase. The pulse rate is usually rapid. The blood pressure may be high or low. Body temperature usually exceeds 104° F (40° C) and may be so high that it exceeds the markings on a typical thermometer.

Diagnosis of Heatstroke Symptoms and a history of exposure to high heat and humidity The diagnosis of heatstroke is usually evident. People have a high fever, symptoms of brain malfunction, and a history of being exposed to high heat and humidity. If the diagnosis is not evident, tests are done for other disorders that can cause similar symptoms, such as infections, stroke, drug use, and an overactive thyroid gland (hyperthyroidism).

Treatment of Heatstroke Cold water immersion

Evaporative cooling measures

Sometimes cooled fluids given intravenously People with heatstroke must be cooled immediately, and an ambulance should be called. While awaiting transportation to the hospital, people should be immersed in cold water such as a lake, stream, or bathtub. To decrease the risk of drowning, immersion should not be done if the person is confused or cannot cooperate. If immersion is not possible, people should be cooled by misting the body with water and then blowing air across the body with a fan (evaporative cooling). Slightly warm or tepid water is better than cold for misting because people are less likely to shiver, which generates more heat. Did You Know... At the hospital, the body is usually cooled rapidly by removing the clothes and covering the exposed skin with water (warm or lukewarm) or occasionally ice. To speed evaporation and body cooling, a large industrial fan (often used by the janitorial department) may be used to blow air on the body. Body temperature is measured frequently, often continuously. Cooled fluids may be given intravenously. To avoid overcooling, cooling is stopped when the body temperature is reduced to about 102° F (about 39° C). Seizures, coma, and malfunction of other organs may also need treatment. Heatstroke is best treated in an intensive care unit of a hospital.