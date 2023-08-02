Tests for Brain, Spinal Cord, and Nerve Disorders

Cerebrospinal fluid flows through a channel (the subarachnoid space) between the layers of tissue (meninges) that cover the brain and spinal cord. This fluid, which surrounds the brain and spinal cord, helps cushion them against sudden jarring and minor injury.

For a spinal tap (lumbar puncture), a sample of cerebrospinal fluid is withdrawn with a needle and sent to a laboratory for examination.

The cerebrospinal fluid is checked for evidence of infections, tumors, and bleeding in the brain and spinal cord. These disorders may change the content and appearance of the cerebrospinal fluid, which normally contains few red and white blood cells and is clear and colorless. For example, the following findings suggest certain disorders:

An increase in the number of white blood cells in the cerebrospinal fluid suggests an infection or inflammation of the brain and spinal cord.

Cloudy fluid, due to the presence of many white blood cells, suggests meningitis (infection and inflammation of the tissues covering the brain and spinal cord) or sometimes encephalitis (infection and inflammation of the brain).

High protein levels in the fluid may result from any injury of the brain, the spinal cord, or a spinal nerve root (the part of a spinal nerve next to the spinal cord).

Abnormal antibodies in the fluid suggest multiple sclerosis or an infection.

Low sugar (glucose) levels suggest meningitis or cancer.

Blood in the fluid may indicate a brain hemorrhage—for example, when a bulge in a weakened artery in the brain (aneurysm) bursts (ruptures).

An increase in the fluid’s pressure can result from many disorders, including brain tumors and meningitis.

Doctors do not do a spinal tap when the pressure within the skull is increased, for example, when there is a mass (such as a tumor or abscess) in the brain. In such cases, a spinal tap may suddenly reduce pressure below the brain. As a result, the brain may shift and be pressed through one of the small openings in the relatively rigid tissues that separate the brain into compartments (called herniation). Herniation puts pressure on the brain and may be fatal. The medical history and neurologic examination help doctors determine whether herniation is a risk. For example, doctors use an ophthalmoscope to examine the optic nerve, which bulges when the pressure within the skull is increased. As another precaution before a spinal tap is done, CT or MRI of the head is often done to check for masses.

How a Spinal Tap Is Done

For a spinal tap, people typically lie on their side in a bed and draw their knees to their chest. A local anesthetic is used to numb the insertion site. Then, a needle is inserted between two vertebrae in the lower spine below the end of the spinal cord.

Spinal Tap (Lumbar Puncture) video

During a spinal tap, doctors can measure the pressure within the skull. Pressure can be higher than normal in people with idiopathic intracranial hypertension and certain other disorders of the brain and surrounding structures. Pressure is measured by attaching a gauge (manometer) to the needle used for the spinal tap and noting the height of the cerebrospinal fluid in the gauge.

A spinal tap may be done for other reasons:

To reduce pressure within the skull (intracranial pressure) in people with idiopathic intracranial hypertension

To give a radiopaque contrast agent before myelography

To give drugs when they are needed to work quickly or to target a specific area of the brain, spinal cord, or meninges—for example, to treat infections or cancer affecting these structures

A spinal tap usually takes no more than 15 minutes.

About 1 of 10 people develops a headache when standing up after a spinal tap (called a low-pressure headache). The headache usually disappears after a few days to weeks. However, if the headache is still troublesome after a few days, doctors may inject a small amount of the person's blood into the area around where the spinal tap was done. This procedure, called a blood patch, slows the leakage of cerebrospinal fluid and may relieve the headache. Other problems are very rare.