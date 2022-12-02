Ketamine and Phencyclidine (PCP)

Phencyclidine (PCP or angel dust) is most often smoked after being sprinkled on plant material, such as parsley, mint leaves, tobacco for smoking, or marijuana (some street names are "wet" and "fry"). It can also be snorted or taken orally.
(See also Drug Use and Abuse.)
Very high doses may cause
A life-threatening high body temperature (hyperthermia)
A fast heart rate
Hypersexual behavior
Very high blood pressure
Seizures
Coma
Death in rare cases
A doctor's evaluation
Quiet, nonthreatening environment
Observation and monitoring until the person is sober
Sometimes sedatives
More Information
The following English-language resources may be useful. Please note that THE MANUAL is not responsible for the content of these resources.
Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA): US Department of Health agency that leads public health efforts to improve behavioral health and provides resources, including treatment locators, toll-free helplines, practitioner training tools, statistics, and publications on a variety of substance-related topics.