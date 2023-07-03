Common causes of atelectasis usually involve one of the following

Blockage of one of the tubes (bronchi) that branch off from the trachea (windpipe) and lead to the lung tissue

Conditions that decrease deep breathing or suppress a person’s ability to cough

The blockage may be caused by something inside the bronchus, such as a plug of mucus, a tumor, or an inhaled foreign object (such as a pill, a piece of food, or a toy). Alternatively, the bronchus may be blocked by something pressing from the outside, such as a tumor or an enlarged lymph node. Blockage from the outside can also occur if the pleural space (the space outside of the lung but inside of the chest) contains a large amount of fluid (pleural effusion) or air (pneumothorax).

When a bronchus or a smaller airway (bronchiole) becomes blocked, the air in the alveoli beyond the blockage is absorbed into the bloodstream, causing the alveoli to shrink and collapse. The area of collapsed lung may become infected because bacteria and white blood cells can build up behind (to the inside of) the blockage. Infection is particularly likely if atelectasis persists for several days or more. If atelectasis persists for months, the lung may not easily re-expand.

Any condition that decreases deep breathing or suppresses a person’s ability to cough can cause or contribute to atelectasis. Large doses of opioids or sedatives can decrease deep breathing. Atelectasis is common after general anesthesia, which temporarily suppresses a person’s cough and drive to breathe. Atelectasis is particularly common after chest or abdominal surgery because the effects of receiving general anesthesia may be added to the pain of deep breathing, so people take only shallow breaths. Chest or abdominal pain due to other causes (for example, injury or pneumonia) also makes taking a deep breath painful.

Certain neurologic conditions, immobility, and chest deformities can limit chest movement and thus decrease deep breathing, as can abdominal swelling. People who are very overweight or obese are also at greater risk of developing atelectasis.