Prolonged use of excessive amounts of alcohol damages many organs of the body, particularly the liver (alcohol-related liver disease). Because people may not eat an adequate diet, they may also develop severe vitamin and other nutritional deficiencies.

Alcohol-related liver disease includes liver inflammation (hepatitis), fatty liver, and liver scarring (cirrhosis). An alcohol-damaged liver is less able to rid the body of toxic waste products, which can cause brain dysfunction (hepatic encephalopathy). People developing hepatic encephalopathy become dull, sleepy, stuporous, and confused and may lapse into a coma. Hepatic coma is life threatening and needs to be treated immediately.

Usually, people with liver failure also have liver flap (asterixis). When the arms and hands are outstretched, the hands suddenly drop, then resume their original position. Liver flap resembles but is not a tremor.

Cirrhosis of the liver causes pressure to build up in the blood vessels around the liver (portal hypertension). Built up pressure in these blood vessels can cause swelling of blood vessels in the stomach and esophagus (varices). These swollen vessels can rupture and bleed heavily, causing people to vomit blood. This bleeding is a particular problem because the damaged liver does not produce enough of the substances that make blood clot.

Inflammation of the pancreas (pancreatitis) can be caused by excessive alcohol use. People develop severe abdominal pain with vomiting.

Damage to the nerves and parts of the brain also can be caused by excessive alcohol use. When the nerves to the arms and legs (peripheral nerves) are affected, people may have loss of sensation or feel pins and needles in their hands and feet. People may develop a chronic tremor. Damage to the part of the brain that coordinates movement (cerebellum) can lead to poorly controlled movement of the arms and legs and affect balance. Heavy long-term alcohol use can result in irreversible brain damage and psychosis. It can also damage the lining (myelin sheath) of nerves in the brain, resulting in a rare disorder called Marchiafava-Bignami disease. People with this disorder become agitated, confused, and demented. Some develop seizures and go into a coma before dying.

A severe deficiency of thiamin, a B vitamin, can be caused by heavy long-term use of alcohol. This deficiency can lead to Wernicke encephalopathy (a condition characterized by confusion, inability to coordinate while walking, or difficulty coordinating movement of the eyes), which, if not promptly treated, may result in Korsakoff syndrome, coma, or even death.

Existing depression may be worsened by drinking alcohol, and people with alcohol use disorder are more likely to become depressed than people who are not problem drinkers. Because alcohol-related disorders, especially binge drinking, often causes deep feelings of remorse during dry periods, people with alcohol use disorder are prone to suicide even when they are not drinking.

Severe problems in the developing fetus, including low birth weight, short body length, small head size, heart damage, muscle damage, and low intelligence or intellectual disability, can be caused by alcohol use in pregnant women. These effects are called the fetal alcohol syndrome. Avoidance of alcohol is therefore recommended during pregnancy.