Знайомство з симптомами неврологічних розладів

Neurologic symptoms vary greatly because the nervous system controls many different body functions. Symptoms can include all forms of pain and can involve muscle function, sensation, interpretation of sensory stimuli, the special senses (vision, taste, smell, and hearing), sleep, awareness (consciousness), and mental function (cognition). The following are some examples:
Auras (eg, visual, olfactory), as occur in seizures, migraines, or encephalitis
Bradykinesia
Dysarthria (eg, due to stroke or cranial nerve palsies)
Muscle stiffness or rigidity (as occurs in Parkinson disease or stiff man syndrome)
Numbness or other sensory deficits
Obtundation or coma
Vision loss, blurring, scotomata (as occur with migraines), or diplopia