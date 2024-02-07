Tremors are involuntary, rhythmic, oscillatory movements of reciprocal, antagonistic muscle groups, typically involving the hands, head, face, vocal cords, trunk, or legs. Diagnosis is clinical. Treatment depends on the cause and type of tremor and may involve avoidance of triggers (physiologic), propranolol or primidone (essential), physical therapy (cerebellar), levodopa (parkinsonian), and possibly deep brain stimulation or thalamotomy (for medication-refractory).
(See also Overview of Movement and Cerebellar Disorders.)
Tremor may be
Normal (physiologic)
Pathologic
Physiologic tremor, usually barely perceptible, becomes noticeable in many people during physical or mental stress. When visible, this tremor is referred to as enhanced physiologic tremor.
Tremors vary in
Pattern of occurrence (eg, intermittent, constant)
Severity
Acuity (eg, gradual, abrupt)
The severity of tremor may not be related to the seriousness of the underlying disorder. For example, essential tremor is generally thought of as benign and should not shorten life, but symptoms can be disabling.
Pathophysiology of Tremor
Various lesions in the brainstem, extrapyramidal system, or cerebellum can cause tremors. Neural dysfunction or lesions that cause tremor may result from injury, ischemia, metabolic abnormalities, or a neurodegenerative disorder. Sometimes tremor is a familial condition (eg, essential tremor).
Класифікація
Tremor is classified primarily based on when it occurs:
Resting tremors are visible at rest and occur when a body part is completely supported. Resting tremors are minimal or absent during activity. Classical parkinsonian tremor (the most common resting tremor) is 3 to 6 cycles/second (hertz [Hz]).
Action tremors are maximal when a body part is moved voluntarily. Action tremors may or may not change in severity as a target is reached; they can occur at different frequencies. Action tremors can be subdivided into postural and kinetic tremor.
Postural tremors occur when a limb is maintained in a fixed position against gravity (eg, when holding the arms outstretched). Postural tremor may vary with specific positions.
Kinetic tremors occur during voluntary movement and can be subdivided into simple kinetic tremor and intention tremor. Simple kinetic tremors have about the same frequency and amplitude throughout a movement. Intention tremors have a crescendo and increase as the affected body part reaches its target.
Complex tremors can have components of more than one type of tremor.
Tremor can also be classified based on whether it is
Physiologic (within the range of normal)
A primary disorder (essential tremor, Parkinson disease)
Secondary to a disorder (eg, stroke)
Tremor is usually described based on frequency of oscillations (rapid or slow) and amplitude of movement (fine [low amplitude] or coarse [high amplitude]).
Etiology of Tremor
Фізіологічний тремор
Physiologic tremor occurs in otherwise healthy people. It is an action or postural tremor that tends to affect both hands about equally; amplitude is usually fine. It is often noticeable only when certain stressors are present. These stressors include
Anxiety
Fatigue
Exercise
Sleep deprivation
Withdrawal of alcohol or certain other central nervous system (CNS) depressant medications (eg, benzodiazepines, opioids)
Certain disorders (eg, hyperthyroidism), when symptomatic
Consumption of caffeine or illicit drugs such as cocaine, amphetamines, or phencyclidine
Use of certain medications, such as theophylline, beta-adrenergic agonists, corticosteroids, and valproate
Патологічний (нефізіологічний) тремор
There are many causes (see table Some Causes of Tremor), but the most common are
For action (including postural) tremors: Essential tremor
For resting tremors: Parkinson disease
For intention tremors: Cerebellar dysfunction (eg, due to a stroke, trauma, or multiple sclerosis)
Деякі причини тремору
Cause
Suggestive Findings
Diagnostic Approach
Action tremor*
Alcohol or other substance withdrawal (eg, of benzodiazepines or opioids)
Agitation and fine tremor starting 24–72 hours after the last use of alcohol or a medication or substance (eg, a benzodiazepine)
Sometimes hypertension, tachycardia, or fever, especially in hospitalized patients
Clinical evaluation
History of medication or substance use (eg, lithium, antidepressants, stimulants)
Amelioration of tremor after stopping the medication or substance
Endocrinologic, metabolic, and toxic abnormalities:
Tremor plus altered level of consciousness (suggesting encephalopathy) and an obvious underlying disorder (eg, renal or hepatic failure)
Sometimes multifocal myoclonus and negative myoclonus (asterixes) in metabolic causes of tremor
Exophthalmos, hyperreflexia, tachycardia, heat intolerance (suggesting hyperthyroidism)
Extreme, refractory hypertension (suggesting pheochromocytoma)
TSH level
24-hour urine collection to check for metanephrines
Ammonia level, BUN, glucose level, and calcium and PTH levels
Heavy metal testing
Essential tremor
Progressively persistent tremor (4–12 Hz), usually symmetric and affecting both upper extremities and sometimes the head and voice, particularly in patients with a family history of tremor
May be suppressed with low doses of alcohol or other sedatives
Clinical evaluation
Physiologic tremor
Fine, rapid (8–13 Hz) tremor that occurs in otherwise healthy people and may be enhanced by certain medications or conditions (see above)
May be suppressed with low doses of alcohol or other sedatives
Clinical evaluation
Resting tremor
History of using medications that block dopamine receptors or deplete dopamine reserves
Amelioration of tremor after stopping the medication
Low-frequency (3–6 Hz) alternating tremor, often of the thumb against the index finger (pill rolling) but sometimes also affecting the chin or a leg
Usually accompanied by other symptoms, such as micrographia, bradykinesia (slow movement), cogwheel rigidity, and shuffling gait
Often no family history of Parkinson tremor and no reduction in tremor after alcohol consumption
Specific clinical criteria
Good response to empiric trial of dopaminergic medications
Intention tremor
Cerebellar lesions:
Low-frequency (< 4 Hz) tremor that usually occurs unilaterally with ataxia, dysmetria, dysdiadochokinesia (inability to perform rapid alternating movements), and dysarthria
In some patients, family history of the disorder (eg, Friedreich ataxia)
MRI of the brain
History of use of certain medications or other substances
Amelioration of tremor after stopping the medication or substance
Complex tremors
Holmes tremor (midbrain, red nucleus, rubral, or thalamic tremor)
Irregular, low-frequency (< 4.5 Hz) tremor predominantly in the proximal limbs
Combination of rest, postural, and intention tremors caused by midbrain lesions (eg, due to stroke or multiple sclerosis) near the red nucleus
Sometimes signs of ataxia and weakness
MRI of the brain
Neuropathic tremor:
Variable tremor type and frequency, usually postural and intention tremor in the affected extremities
Other signs of peripheral neuropathy
Electromyography
Functional (psychogenic) tremor
Abrupt onset and/or spontaneous remission of complex mixed-type tremor with changing characteristics
Increased by attention and lessened by distraction of patient
A key diagnostic hallmark of psychogenic tremor: Tremor entrainment, change or elimination of tremor as the patient performs a voluntary rhythmic movement with the unaffected limb
Clinical evaluation
Variable tremor type (usually in the proximal arm) in children or young adults, often with signs of hepatic failure, rigidity, clumsy gait, dysarthria, inappropriate grinning, drooling, and neuropsychiatric signs
24-hour urine collection to measure copper level; serum ceruloplasmin
Slit-lamp examination to check for Kayser-Fleischer rings around the iris (caused by copper deposition)
* Classification of action tremors can be subdivided into postural and kinetic (which include simple kinetic and intention) tremors. Simple kinetic tremor occurs during voluntary movement and is about the same throughout the movement. Intention tremors occur during voluntary movement with a crescendo increase in tremor as the affected limb approaches a target. Postural tremors are maximal when a limb is maintained in a fixed position against gravity.
BUN = blood urea nitrogen; Hz = hertz; PTH = parathyroid hormone; TSH = thyroid-stimulating hormone.
Medications (see table Some Medication Causes of Tremor by Type) can cause or aggravate different types of tremor. Low doses of some sedatives (eg, alcohol) may suppress some tremors (eg, essential and physiologic tremor); higher doses may cause or exacerbate tremor.
Деякі лікарські препарати, що є причиною тремору, за типом
Medication
Postural Tremor
Resting Tremor
Intention Tremor
Amiodarone*
√
Amitriptyline*
√
Amphotericin B
√
Beta-adrenergic agonists (inhaled)*
√
√
Caffeine*
√
Calcitonin
√
Cimetidine
√
Cocaine*
√
Cyclosporine*
√
√
Cytarabine
√
√
Epinephrine
√
Ethanol*
√
√
√
Haloperidol*
√
√
Ifosfamide
√
√
Interferon-alfa
√
Lithium*
√
√
√
MDMA (Ecstasy)
√
Medroxyprogesterone
√
√
Metoclopramide*
√
Mexiletine
√
Nicotine*
√
Procainamide
√
Reserpine
√
√
SSRIs*
√
√
Tacrolimus
√
√
Tamoxifen
√
Theophylline*
√
Thioridazine*
√
√
Thyroxine*
√
Valproate*
√
√
Vidarabine
√
* More common cause of tremor.
MDMA = methylenedioxymethamphetamine; SSRI = selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor.
Data from Morgan JC, Sethi KD: Drug-induced tremors. The Lancet Neurology 4:866–876, 2005.
Evaluation of Tremor
Because the diagnosis of tremor is largely clinical, a meticulous history and physical examination are essential.
Історія
History of present illness should cover
Acuity of onset (eg, gradual, abrupt)
Age at onset
Body parts affected
Provoking factors (eg, movement, rest, standing)
Alleviating or exacerbating factors (eg, alcohol, caffeine, stress, anxiety)
If onset is abrupt, patients should be asked about potential triggering events (eg, recent trauma or illness, use of a new medication).
Review of systems should seek symptoms of causative disorders, including
Multiple episodic neurologic problems: Multiple sclerosis
Recent sudden onset of motor weakness, language difficulties, or dysarthria: Stroke
Confusion and fever: Meningitis, encephalitis, brain abscess, or brain tumor
Muscle rigidity, gait and postural problems, and slowness of movement: Parkinson disease or other forms of parkinsonism
Weight loss, increased appetite, palpitations, diarrhea, and heat intolerance: Hyperthyroidism
Sensory deficits: Peripheral neuropathy
Agitation and hallucinations: Alcohol withdrawal or drug toxicity
Past medical history should cover conditions associated with tremor (see table Some Causes of Tremor). Family history should include questions about tremor in first-degree relatives. The medication profile should be reviewed for causative agents (see table Some Medication Causes of Tremor), and patients should be asked specifically about caffeine intake and alcohol and illicit drug use (particularly recent discontinuation).
Фізикальне обстеження
In addition to a complete neurologic examination, focused examination should note distribution and frequency of the tremor while
The affected body parts are at rest and fully supported (eg, in the patient’s lap).
The patient assumes certain postures (eg, holding the arms outstretched).
The patient is walking or doing tasks with the affected body part.
The examiner should note whether the tremor changes during mental distraction tasks (eg, serial subtraction of 7 from 100). The quality of the voice should be observed while the patient sustains a long note.
Ознаки небезпеки
The following findings are of particular concern:
Abrupt onset
Onset in people < 50 and with no family history of benign tremor
Other neurologic deficits (eg, change in mental status, motor weakness, cranial nerve palsy, ataxic gait, dysarthria)
Tachycardia and agitation
Інтерпретація результатів
Clinical findings help suggest a cause (see table Some Causes of Tremor).
Tremor type and onset are useful clues:
Resting tremors usually indicate Parkinson disease, particularly when they are unilateral or when tremor is isolated to the chin or leg.
Intention tremors suggest a cerebellar disorder but may result from multiple sclerosis or Wilson disease.
Postural tremors suggest physiologic or essential tremor if onset is gradual; it suggests a toxic or metabolic disorder if onset is sudden.
Severe essential tremor is often confused with Parkinson disease but can usually be distinguished by specific characteristics (see table Some Characteristics Differentiating Parkinson Disease From Essential Tremor). Occasionally, the two syndromes overlap (mixed essential tremor–Parkinson disease).
Деякі характеристики, що відрізняють хворобу Паркінсона від есенціального тремору
Characteristic
Parkinson Disease
Essential Tremor
Tremor type
Resting tremor
Postural and intention tremors
Age
Older age (> 60)
All age groups
Tremor onset
Unilateral
Bilateral
Muscle tone
Cogwheel rigidity
Normal
Facial expression
Decreased
Normal
Gait
Decreased arm swing
Normal or mild imbalance
Tremor latency
Longer (8–9 seconds)
Shorter (1–2 seconds)
The following findings may help suggest causes of tremor:
Functional tremor is characterized by rapid onset, with variable frequency and distribution, entrainment, and distractibility. This tremor was formerly referred to as psychogenic tremor, although mental illness is not essential for diagnosis.
Stepwise progression suggests an ischemic vascular disorder or multiple sclerosis
Development of tremor after use of a new medication suggests that the medication is the cause.
Onset of tremor with agitation, tachycardia, and hypertension within 24 to 72 hours of hospitalization may suggest withdrawal from alcohol or another sedative or use of an illicit substance.
Gait is observed. Gait abnormalities may suggest multiple sclerosis, stroke, Parkinson disease, or a cerebellar disorder. Gait is characteristically narrow-based and shuffling in Parkinson disease and wide-based and ataxic in cerebellar disorders. The gait may have histrionic or inconsistent qualities in patients with psychogenic tremor. In patients with essential tremor, gait is often normal, but tandem gait (placing heel to toe) may be abnormal.
Functional tremor can be identified because functional tremors decrease or disappear when the patient is mentally distracted and when tremor frequency synchronizes (entrains) to a volitional tapping rhythm by an unaffected body part. Maintaining different volitional movement frequencies simultaneously in two different body parts is difficult.
Дослідження
In most patients, history and physical examination are sufficient to identify the likely etiology of tremor. However, MRI or CT of the brain should be done if
Tremor onset is acute.
Progression is rapid.
Focal neurologic signs suggest a structural lesion (eg, stroke, brain tumor, a demyelinating disorder).
When the cause of tremor is unclear (based on history and physical examination findings), the following are done:
Thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH) and thyroxine (T4) are measured to check for hyperthyroidism.
Calcium and parathyroid hormone are measured to check for hyperparathyroidism or hypoparathyroidism.
Glucose testing is done to rule out hypoglycemia.
In patients with toxic encephalopathy, the underlying condition is usually readily apparent, but measurement of blood urea nitrogen and ammonia levels can help confirm the etiology. Measurement of free metanephrines in plasma is indicated in patients with unexplained refractory hypertension. Serum ceruloplasmin and urinary copper levels should be measured to check for Wilson disease if patients are < 40 and have tremor with an unclear cause, especially if tremor has a wing-beating quality (with or without parkinsonism and dystonic features) and no family history of benign tremor. (Wing-beating is a low-frequency, high-amplitude, posture-induced arm tremor, elicited by sustained abduction of the arms, with flexed elbows and palms.)
Electromyography (EMG) can help differentiate tremor from other movement disorders (eg, myoclonus or dystonia) but is rarely required.
Treatment of Tremor
Фізіологічний тремор
No treatment is necessary unless symptoms are bothersome. Avoiding triggers (such as caffeine, fatigue, sleep deprivation, certain medications, and, when possible, stress and anxiety) can help prevent or reduce symptoms.
Physiologic tremor is enhanced by alcohol withdrawal, by hyperthyroidism, and by use of medications and by conditions that can cause tremor. The tremor responds to treatment of the underlying condition.
Oral benzodiazepines can provide short-term benefit, but continuous use should be avoided because dependence is possible. Long-term intermittent use is reasonable but chronic daily use is associated with increased risk of dementia. Propranolol (20 to 80 mg orally 4 times a day) and other beta-blockers are often effective for tremor enhanced by medications or acute anxiety (eg, stage fright).
Есенціальний тремор
Propranolol 20 to 80 mg orally 4 times a day (or other beta-blockers) is often effective, as is primidone 50 to 250 mg orally 3 times a day.
For some patients, a small amount of alcohol is effective; however, alcohol is not routinely recommended for treatment because abuse is a risk.
Second-line medications are topiramate 25 to 100 mg orally 2 times a day and gabapentin 300 mg orally 2 or 3 times a day. Benzodiazepines may be added if other medications do not control the tremor, but long-term use should be avoided if possible.
Тремтіння мозочка
No effective medication is available; physical therapy (eg, weighting the affected limbs, teaching patients to brace the proximal limb during activity) sometimes helps.
Паркінсонічний тремор
Levodopa is usually the treatment of choice for most parkinsonian tremors.
Anticholinergic medication may be considered in certain cases, but their adverse effects (decreased mental concentration, dry mouth, dry eyes, urinary retention and the possibility that they enhance tau pathology) may outweigh their benefits, particularly in older adults.
Other parkinsonian medications, including dopamine agonists, may be effective.
Тремор, рефрактерний до лікарських препаратів
For severe, medication-refractory essential tremor, surgical management with unilateral stereotactic thalamotomy or chronic unilateral or bilateral thalamic deep brain stimulation may be considered. High-intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU) can be used to ablate the ventral intermediate nucleus of the thalamus and thus control severe contralateral essential tremor.
Dystonic tremor may respond better to functional neurosurgery targeting the internal portion of the globus pallidus.
In Parkinson disease, tremor substantially lessens after thalamic, internal globus pallidus, or subthalamic nucleus deep brain stimulation.
Although these techniques are widely available, they should be used only after reasonable pharmacotherapy has failed and only in patients who do not have substantial cognitive or psychiatric impairment.
Функціональний (психогенний) тремор
For patients with functional tremor, tremor entrainment may help. This treatment refers to the change or elimination of tremor as the patient performs a voluntary rhythmical movement by the unaffected limb (1). Cognitive-behavioral therapy and multidisciplinary assessment may also help.
Довідковий матеріал щодо лікування
1.Espay AJ, Edwards MJ, Oggioni GD, et al: Tremor retrainment as therapeutic strategy in psychogenic (functional) tremor. Parkinsonism Relat Disord 20 (6):647–650, 2014. Epub 2014 Mar 20. doi: 10.1016/j.parkreldis.2014.02.029
Geriatrics Essentials: Tremor
Many older adults attribute development of tremor to normal aging and may not seek medical attention. Although essential tremor is more prevalent among older adults, a thorough history and physical examination are required to rule out other causes and to determine whether the symptoms are severe enough to justify pharmacotherapy or surgical treatment.
Comparatively low doses of a medication may exacerbate tremor in older adults, and adjusting doses of chronically used medications (eg, amiodarone, metoclopramide, selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors, thyroxine) to the lowest effective dose should be considered. Similarly, older adults are more vulnerable to adverse effects of medications used to treat tremor; thus, these medications should be used cautiously in older adults, usually at lower dosages than are otherwise considered optimal. If possible, anticholinergic medications should not be used in older adults.
Tremor can significantly affect functional ability in older adults, particularly if they have other physical or cognitive impairments. Physical and occupational therapy can provide simple coping strategies, and assistive devices may help maintain quality of life.
Ключові моменти
Tremor can be classified as resting or action (including postural and kinetic) tremors.
The most common causes of tremor include physiologic tremor, essential tremor, and Parkinson disease.
History and physical examination can typically identify the etiology of tremor.
Consider Parkinson disease if patients have a resting tremor, consider essential or physiologic tremor if they have a postural or an action tremor, and consider cerebellar tremor if they have an intention tremor.
If tremor begins abruptly or occurs in patients who are < 50 and do not have a family history of benign tremor, evaluate them promptly and thoroughly with brain imaging and laboratory tests based on clinical presentation.
Treat according to the cause and type of tremor: avoidance of triggers (physiologic), propranolol or primidone (essential), physical therapy (cerebellar), usually levodopa (parkinsonian), and possibly deep brain stimulation (disabling and medication-refractory).