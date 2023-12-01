Гостра втрата зору

The most common causes of acute loss of vision are

In addition, sudden recognition of loss of vision (pseudo-sudden loss of vision) may manifest initially as sudden onset. For example, a patient with long-standing reduced vision in one eye (possibly caused by a dense cataract) suddenly is aware of the reduced vision in the affected eye when covering the unaffected eye.

Presence or absence of pain helps categorize loss of vision (see table Some Causes of Acute Vision Loss).

Most disorders that cause total loss of vision when they affect the entire eye may affect only part of the eye and cause only a visual field defect (eg, branch occlusion of the retinal artery or retinal vein, local retinal detachment).

Less common causes of acute loss of vision include

Anterior uveitis (a common disorder, but one that usually causes eye pain severe enough to trigger evaluation before vision is lost)

Aggressive retinitis

Certain medications (eg, methanol, salicylates, ergot alkaloids, quinine)