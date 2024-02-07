Focal dystonias affect a single body part. They typically start during adulthood, after age 20 to 30 years.

Initially, the posturing may be intermittent or task-specific (and thus is sometimes described as spasms). The movements tend to be more prominent during action and less so at rest, but these differences lessen over time, often resulting in distortion of the affected body part and severe disability. However, pain is uncommon except in focal primary dystonia of the neck (cervical dystonia) and in the dystonias that occur when response to levodopa starts to wear off in Parkinson disease (most often affecting the lower limb, eg, causing inversion of the foot).

Occupational dystonia consists of task-specific focal dystonic spasms triggered by performing skilled acts (eg, writer’s cramp, musician´s dystonia, the yips in golfers).

Spasmodic dysphonia consists of a strained, hoarse, or creaky voice due to focal dystonia of the laryngeal muscles.

Cervical dystonia manifests with involuntary tonic contractions or intermittent spasms of neck muscles. It has two forms:

Caput: When the most proximal cervical vertebrae (C1 or C2) are involved

Collis: When any of the lower cervical vertebrae (C3 to C7) are involved

The caput form (torticaput) involves muscles that move the skull or head joints; it is further described as anterocaput, laterocaput, or retrocaput. The collis form involves muscles that control the lower cervical vertebrae and is further described as anterocollis, laterocollis, retrocollis, or torticollis.