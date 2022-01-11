Укуси кліщів

Tick removal with blunt, curved forceps

Sometimes prophylactic doxycycline

Tick removal should occur as soon as possible to reduce the cutaneous immune response and the likelihood of disease transmission. If the patient presents with the tick still attached, the best method of extracting the tick and all of its mouth parts from the skin is by using a blunt forceps with medium-sized, curved tips. The forceps should be placed parallel to the skin to grasp the tick’s mouth parts firmly as close to the skin as possible. Care should be taken to avoid puncturing the patient’s skin and the tick’s body. The forceps should be pulled slowly and steadily, directly away from the skin without twisting. Curved-tip forceps are best because the outer curve can be laid against the skin while the handle remains far enough from the skin to grasp easily.

Tick mouth parts that remain in the skin and are readily visible should be removed carefully. However, if the presence of mouth parts is questionable, attempts at surgical removal may cause more tissue trauma than would occur if the parts are left in the skin; leaving mouth parts in the skin does not affect disease transmission and, at most, prolongs irritation. Other methods of tick removal, such as burning it with a match (which can damage the patient’s tissues) or covering it with petroleum jelly (which is ineffective), are not recommended.

After tick removal, an antiseptic should be applied. If local swelling and discoloration are present, an oral antihistamine may be helpful. Although rarely practical, the tick may be saved for laboratory analysis to check for etiologic agents of tick-borne disease in the geographic area where the patient acquired the tick.

Pajaroello tick lesions should be cleaned, soaked in 1:20 Burow’s solution, and debrided when necessary. Corticosteroids are helpful in severe cases. Infections are common during the ulcer stage but rarely require more than local antiseptic measures.