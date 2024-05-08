Огляд та оцінка захворювань кистей

Hand infections are typically classified as superficial or deep. Superficial infections involve the skin and subcutaneous tissues. Deep infections can involve the tendon sheaths, tendons, deep fascial planes, joint spaces, and bones. Untreated superficial hand infections can progress to deep infections. Prompt evaluation and treatment of a suspected hand infection is imperative to avoid severe infection and disability.

Common bacterial hand infections include paronychia, infected bite wounds, felon, palm abscess, and infectious flexor tenosynovitis. Herpetic whitlow is a viral hand infection. Infections often begin with constant, intense, throbbing pain and are usually diagnosed by physical examination. Radiographs are taken in some infections (eg, bite wounds, infectious flexor tenosynovitis) to detect occult foreign bodies but may not detect small or radiolucent objects. Blood cultures should be taken if a hematogenous source is suspected, and joint aspiration should be performed if septic arthritis is suspected.

Treatment of most hand infections involves surgical measures and antibiotics. The increased incidence of community-acquired and nosocomial methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) should be taken into consideration (1). Uncomplicated MRSA infections are best treated with incision and drainage (2). If there is a high incidence of MRSA and the infection is severe, hospitalization for IV antibiotic therapy is recommended, as is consultation with an infectious disease specialist. For outpatients, trimethoprim/sulfamethoxazole, clindamycin, doxycycline, or linezolid (for oral therapy) can be given. Once culture and sensitivity results rule out MRSA, nafcillin, cloxacillin, dicloxacillin, or a first- or second-generation cephalosporin can be given. Nontuberculous mycobacterial infections should be considered in patients with more subacute inflammation, especially in those who are immunosuppressed.

Additional treatment measures include elevating the hand to help reduce edema and sometimes splinting.