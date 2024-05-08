Синдром де Кервена

Corticosteroid injection

Thumb spica splint

Sometimes surgery

Rest, warm soaks, and nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) may help in very mild cases of De Quervain syndrome.

Local corticosteroid injections and a thumb spica splint help 60 to 80% of cases (1). Tendon rupture is a rare complication of injection and can be prevented by confining infiltration to the tendon sheath and avoiding injection of the corticosteroid into the tendon. Intratendinous location of the needle is likely if injection is met with moderate or severe resistance. Ultrasound guidance is sometimes used.

Surgical release of the first extensor compartment is very effective when conservative therapy fails.