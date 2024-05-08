Палець, що натискає на спусковий гачок (стенозуючий теносиновіт згиначів)

Trigger finger is inflammation, sometimes with subsequent fibrosis, of tendons and tendon sheaths of the digits.

Trigger Finger Зображення DR P. MARAZZI/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY

Trigger finger is idiopathic but is common among patients with rheumatoid arthritis or diabetes mellitus. Repetitive use of the hands (as may occur when using heavy gardening shears) may contribute. In patients with diabetes, trigger finger often coexists with carpal tunnel syndrome and occasionally with fibrosis of the palmar fascia. Pathologic changes begin with a thickening or nodule within the tendon; when located at the site of the tight first annular pulley, the thickening or nodule blocks smooth extension or flexion of the finger. The nodules are frequently tender to touch. The finger may lock in flexion, or “trigger,” suddenly extending with a snap.

Diagnosis of Trigger Finger Clinical evaluation The diagnosis of trigger finger is largely based on a description by the patient of painful snapping or locking of the affected finger during flexion and extension movements. It may be observed on physical examination if the patient is asked to open and close the hand. Tenderness, with or without a nodule, may be present at the base of the finger. Imaging is not necessary for the diagnosis.