Інфекційний теносиновіт згиначів

Kanavel signs

Radiographs

Culture of drainage or surgical sample

Infectious flexor tenosynovitis causes Kanavel signs:

Flexed resting position of the digit

Fusiform swelling

Tenderness along the flexor tendon sheath

Pain with passive extension of the digit

Radiographs should be taken to detect occult foreign bodies. Acute calcific tendinitis and rheumatoid arthritis can restrict motion and cause pain in the tendon sheath but can usually be differentiated from infectious flexor tenosynovitis by a more gradual onset and the absence of some Kanavel signs.

Disseminated gonococcal infection can cause tenosynovitis but often involves multiple joints (particularly those of the wrists, fingers, ankles, and toes), and patients often have recent fever, rash, migratory polyarthralgias, and often risk factors for a sexually transmitted disease. Infection of the tendon sheath may involve nontuberculous mycobacteria, but these infections are usually more indolent, especially in immunocompromised patients (1). History of exposure to aquarium or other standing water should be elicited to determine risk of Mycobacterium marinum infection.