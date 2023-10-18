Основні причини гострого ураження нирок
Cause
Examples
Prerenal
ECF volume depletion
Excessive diuresis
Gastrointestinal losses
Hemorrhage
Loss of intravascular fluid into the extravascular space (due to ascites, peritonitis, pancreatitis, or burns)
Loss of fluid from skin and mucous membranes
Renal salt- and water-wasting states
Low cardiac output
Cardiomyopathy with reduced left ventricular systolic function
Myocardial infarction with cardiogenic shock or exacerbation of underlying heart failure
Low systemic vascular resistance
Antihypertensive medications
Liver failure
Vasoconstriction of afferent and glomerular arterioles
Calcineurin inhibitors (eg, cyclosporine, tacrolimus)
NSAIDs
Decreased efferent arteriolar tone (leading to decreased GFR from reduced glomerular transcapillary pressure, especially in patients with bilateral renal artery stenosis)
ACE inhibitors
ARBs
Renal
Acute tubular injury
Ischemia (prolonged or severe prerenal state):
Toxins:
Acute glomerulonephritis
ANCA-associated:
Anti-GBM glomerulonephritis (Goodpasture syndrome)
Immune-complex:
Acute tubulointerstitial nephritis
Drug reaction (eg, beta-lactams, NSAIDs, sulfonamides, ciprofloxacin, thiazide diuretics, furosemide, cimetidine, phenytoin, allopurinol)
Papillary necrosis
Acute vascular nephropathy
Atheroembolism
Thrombotic microangiopathies
Infiltrative diseases
Leukemia
Lymphoma
Postrenal
Tubular precipitation
Acyclovir
Calcium oxalate (due to ingestion of ethylene glycol or excessive vitamin C)
Indinavir
Methotrexate
Myeloma protein
Myoglobin
Sulfonamides
Triamterene
Uric acid (tumor lysis)
Ureteral obstruction
Intrinsic:
Extrinsic:
Bladder obstruction
Mechanical:
Neurogenic:
ACE = angiotensin-converting enzyme; ANCA = antineutrophil cytoplasmic antibody; ARB = angiotensin II receptor blocker; ECF = extracellular fluid; GBM = glomerular basement membrane; GFR = glomerular filtration rate; NSAIDs = nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.