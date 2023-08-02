Phimosis is normal in children and typically resolves by age 5. Treatment is not required in the absence of complications such as balanitis, urinary tract infections (UTIs), urinary outlet obstruction, unresponsive dermatologic disease, or suspicion of carcinoma.

Фімоз і парафімоз Фімоз This photo shows the penis of a young boy with phimosis. DR P. MARAZZI/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY Парафімоз In paraphimosis, the pulled-back (retracted) foreskin is trapped, causing swelling of the glans. © Springer Science+Business Media

Betamethasone cream 0.05% two to three times a day applied to the tip of the foreskin and the area touching the glans for 3 months is often effective. Stretching the foreskin gently with 2 fingers or over an erect penis for 2 to 3 weeks with care not to cause paraphimosis is also successful. If conservative measures are ineffective, circumcision is the preferred surgical option.

In adults, phimosis may result from balanoposthitis or prolonged irritation. Risk of UTI, penile cancer, HIV, and sexually transmitted infections is increased. The usual treatment is circumcision.