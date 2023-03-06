Стеноз та оклюзія ниркової артерії

Clinical suspicion

Imaging

Diagnosis is suspected in patients with renal failure and who have

Symptoms of acute renal artery occlusion

Symptoms or signs of thromboembolism

Hypertension that begins before age 30 with no family history of hypertension

Severe or resistant hypertension

Unexplained creatinine elevation and/or acute rise of creatinine of at least 50% after administration of angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitor or angiotensin II receptor blocker (ARB)

Renal Artery Stenosis (Digital Subtraction Angiography) Зображення Image provided by Jan N. Basile, MD.

Blood and urine tests are done to confirm renal failure. Diagnosis is confirmed by imaging tests (see table Imaging Tests for Diagnosis of Renal Artery Stenosis or Occlusion). Which tests are done depends on the patient’s renal function and other characteristics and on test availability.

Some tests (CT angiography, arteriography, digital subtraction angiography) require an IV ionic radiocontrast agent, which may be nephrotoxic; this risk is lower with the nonionic hypo-osmolar or iso-osmolar contrast agents that are now in widespread use (see Radiographic Contrast Agents and Contrast Reactions). Magnetic resonance angiography (MRA) requires the use of gadolinium contrast; in patients with severe chronic kidney disease, gadolinium contrast carries the risk of nephrogenic systemic fibrosis, a condition that closely resembles systemic sclerosis and that has no satisfactory method of treatment.

When results of other tests are inconclusive or negative but clinical suspicion is strong, arteriography is necessary for definitive diagnosis. Arteriography may also be needed before invasive interventions.

When a thromboembolic disorder is suspected, electrocardiography (to detect atrial fibrillation) and hypercoagulability studies may be needed to identify treatable embolic sources. Transesophageal echocardiography is done to detect atheromatous lesions in the ascending and thoracic aorta and cardiac sources of thrombi or valvular vegetations.

Blood and urine tests are nondiagnostic but are done to confirm renal failure, indicated by elevated creatinine and blood urea nitrogen and by hyperkalemia. Leukocytosis, gross or microscopic hematuria, and proteinuria may also be present.