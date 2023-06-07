Актиномікоз

The characteristic lesion of actinomycosis is an indurated area of multiple, small, communicating abscesses surrounded by granulation tissue. Lesions tend to form sinus tracts that communicate to the skin and drain a purulent discharge containing “sulfur” granules (rounded or spherical, usually yellowish, and ≤ 1 mm in diameter). Sulfur granules, which do not contain sulfur, are so named because of their yellow appearance; they consist of a tangled mass of the branching filaments of Actinomyces. Infection spreads to contiguous tissues but only rarely hematogenously.

Cervicofacial Actinomycosis Drainage from a preaural lesion originating from sinus tract is shown. Image courtesy of Dr. Thomas F. Sellers, Emory University, via the Public Health Image Library of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The cervicofacial form usually begins as a small, flat, hard swelling, with or without pain, under the oral mucosa or the skin of the neck or as a subperiosteal swelling of the jaw. Subsequently, areas of softening appear and develop into sinuses and fistulas that discharge the characteristic sulfur granules. The cheek, tongue, pharynx, salivary glands, cranial bones, meninges, or brain may be affected, usually by direct extension.

In the abdominal form, the intestines (usually the cecum and appendix) and the peritoneum are infected. Pain, fever, vomiting, diarrhea or constipation, and emaciation are characteristic. One or more abdominal masses develop and cause signs of partial intestinal obstruction. Draining sinuses and intestinal fistulas may develop and extend to the external abdominal wall.

In the localized pelvic form, patients who use an IUD have vaginal discharge and pelvic or lower abdominal pain.

In the thoracic form, lung involvement resembles tuberculosis (TB). Extensive invasion may occur before chest pain, fever, and productive cough appear. Perforation of the chest wall, with chronic draining sinuses, may result.

In the generalized form, infection spreads hematogenously to multiple areas, including the skin, vertebral bodies, brain, liver, kidneys, ureters, and, in women, pelvic organs. Diverse symptoms (eg, back pain, headache, abdominal pain) related to these sites may occur.