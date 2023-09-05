Огляд грибкових інфекцій

Fungi are eukaryotic organisms that exist as yeast, molds, or both forms. Yeasts consist of solitary cells that reproduce by budding. Molds occur in filaments, also known as hyphae, which extend by apical elongation. Dimorphic fungi grow as mold in the environment and as yeast cells or spherules (sac-like cells that are the reproductive form of the fungus) in vivo.

Fungal infections are often classified as either

Primary

Opportunistic

Primary infections are able to develop in immunocompetent hosts.

Opportunistic infections are those that develop mainly in immunocompromised hosts.

Fungal infections can be

Local

Systemic

Local fungal infections typically involve the skin (see Fungal Skin Infections), mouth (causing stomatitis), and/or vagina (causing candidal vaginitis) and may occur in normal or immunocompromised hosts.

Systemic fungal infections can affect the skin and organs such as the lungs, eyes, liver, and brain and typically occur in immunocompromised hosts (see Opportunistic fungal infections).

Первинні грибкові інфекції Primary fungal infections usually result from inhalation of fungal spores, which can cause a localized pneumonia as the primary manifestation of infection. In immunocompetent patients, systemic mycoses typically have a chronic course; dissemination is rare, and, if lung lesions develop, they usually progress slowly. Months may elapse before medical attention is sought or a diagnosis is made. Symptoms are rarely intense in such chronic mycoses, but fever, chills, night sweats, anorexia, weight loss, malaise, and depression may occur. Various organs may be infected, causing symptoms and dysfunction. Primary fungal infections may have a characteristic geographic distribution, which is especially true for the endemic mycoses caused by certain dimorphic fungi. For example, Coccidioidomycosis: Confined primarily, in the United States, to the southwestern region and Washington state and also to northern Mexico, and Central and South America

Histoplasmosis: Occurring primarily in the eastern and midwestern United States and parts of Central and South America, Africa, Asia, and Australia

Blastomycosis: Confined to North America and Africa

Paracoccidioidomycosis: Confined to South America However, the latency from transmission to infection varies, and symptoms may develop after travelers have returned from endemic areas. When fungi disseminate from a primary focus in the lung, the manifestations may be characteristic, as for the following: Cryptococcosis: Usually, chronic meningitis

Progressive disseminated histoplasmosis: Generalized involvement of the reticuloendothelial system (liver, spleen, bone marrow)

Blastomycosis: Single or multiple skin lesions or involvement of the central nervous system, bone, or prostate

Coccidioidomycosis: Bone and joint infections, skin lesions, and meningitis

Опортуністичні грибкові інфекції Many fungi are opportunists and are usually not pathogenic, except in an immunocompromised host. Causes of immunocompromise include AIDS, azotemia, diabetes mellitus, lymphoma, leukemia, other hematologic cancers, burns, and therapy with corticosteroids, immunosuppressants, or antimetabolites. Patients who spend more than several days in an intensive care unit can become compromised because of medical procedures (eg, central venous catheters, major surgery), underlying disorders, and/or undernutrition. Examples of opportunistic systemic fungal infections (mycoses) include Candidiasis

Aspergillosis

Mucormycosis (zygomycosis)

Fusariosis Systemic mycoses affecting patients who are severely immunocompromised often manifest acutely with rapidly progressive pneumonia, fungemia, or manifestations of extrapulmonary dissemination.