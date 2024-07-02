Грижі черевної стінки

Abdominal wall hernias include

Inguinal hernias

Incisional (ventral) hernias

Umbilical hernias

Femoral hernias

Epigastric hernias

Spigelian hernias

Inguinal hernias occur above the inguinal ligament. Indirect inguinal hernias traverse the internal inguinal ring into the inguinal canal, and direct inguinal hernias extend directly forward and do not pass through the inguinal canal. (See also Inguinal hernia in neonates.)

Пахова грижа Зображення DR P. MARAZZI/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY

Incisional hernias occur through an incision from previous abdominal surgery.

Післяопераційна грижа живота Зображення DR P. MARAZZI/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY

Umbilical hernias (protrusions through the umbilical ring) are mostly congenital, but some are acquired in adulthood secondary to obesity, ascites, pregnancy, or chronic peritoneal dialysis.

Пупкова грижа Сховати деталі This photo shows a congenital umbilical hernia in an infant. DR P. MARAZZI/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY

Femoral hernias occur below the inguinal ligament and go into the femoral canal.

Epigastric hernias occur through the linea alba.

Spigelian hernias occur through defects in the transversus abdominis muscle lateral to the rectus sheath, usually below the level of the umbilicus.