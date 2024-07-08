Дивертикул товстої кишки

Diverticular bleeding stops spontaneously in 75% of patients. Initial management is as for lower GI bleeding. Treatment of diverticular bleeding is often given during the diagnostic procedure.

A colonoscopy should be the first test performed after adequate colon preparation in patients with minor lower GI bleeding and in patients in whom bleeding has clinically ceased. In these patients, observation without colonoscopy should be considered when lower GI bleeding has subsided and when the patient has had, within the year, a well-prepared colonoscopy that showed diverticulosis but no colorectal cancer or other possible etiologies of GI bleeding (eg, angioectasias, postpolypectomy bleeding).

Colonoscopic identification of stigmata of recent hemorrhage (active bleeding, adherent clot, dark spot, and a visible vessel) allows for endoscopic options to control bleeding, including epinephrine injection, application of endoclips or fibrin sealant, heater probe or bipolar coagulation, and band ligation. Both early and late recurring bleeding rates are lower in patients with definitive colonic diverticular bleeding that is treated endoscopically than in those with presumptive colonic diverticular bleeding that is treated conservatively (1).

CT angiography should be performed initially in patients with ongoing hemodynamically significant lower GI bleeding; however, this test has low diagnostic yield in those with minor bleeding or no clinical evidence of continuing bleeding. During angiography, a number of techniques can be used to control the bleeding, particularly embolization. Embolization is successful approximately 80% of the time. Angiographic complications of bowel ischemia or infarction are less common (< 5%) with current super-selective catheterization techniques (2).

Surgery is rarely needed but is recommended for patients who have had multiple or persistent episodes of diverticular bleeding refractory to therapy or who have hemodynamic instability despite aggressive resuscitation.

If angiography or surgery is being considered, identifying the specific bleeding diverticulum endoscopically or using a nuclear medicine study during active bleeding gives direction to the interventional radiologist and may limit the size of a potential surgical resection. When the bleeding site is known, the need for subtotal colectomy (with its associated higher morbidity and mortality) is markedly reduced because a hemicolectomy or segmental colectomy may be done instead. However, patients who have continued to have a life-threatening hemorrhage and no identifiable bleeding diverticulum may require a subtotal colectomy. Patients with diverticular bleeding who have an unclear localization of the bleeding site have a mortality rate of 43% after colonic surgery, whereas patients who have a defined localization of the bleeding site have a mortality rate of 7% after surgery (3).