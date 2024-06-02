Неврит зорового нерва

Optic neuritis is the most common optic neuropathy in patients younger than 50 (1). Most cases result from demyelinating disease, particularly multiple sclerosis, in which case there may be recurrences. Optic neuritis is often the presenting manifestation of multiple sclerosis. Other causes include (2)

Chemicals, medications, and drugs, such as lead, methanol, quinine, arsenic, ethambutol, and antibiotics, cause optic neuropathies rather than true optic neuritis. TNF-alpha inhibitors and immune checkpoint inhibitors can cause optic neuritis.

Rare causes include pernicious anemia and systemic autoimmune diseases. Often, the cause remains idiopathic despite thorough evaluation.