Неврит зорового нерва

Optic neuritis is inflammation of the optic nerve. Symptoms are usually unilateral, with eye pain and partial or complete vision loss. Diagnosis is primarily clinical. Treatment is directed at the underlying condition; most cases resolve spontaneously.
Etiology of Optic Neuritis
Optic neuritis is the most common optic neuropathy in patients younger than 50 (1). Most cases result from demyelinating disease, particularly multiple sclerosis, in which case there may be recurrences. Optic neuritis is often the presenting manifestation of multiple sclerosis. Other causes include (2)
Neuromyelitis optica (NMO) (3)
Myelin oligodendrocyte glycoprotein (MOG) antibody–associated disease (MOGAD) (4)
Infectious diseases (eg, viral encephalitis [particularly in children], sinusitis, meningitis, tuberculosis [TB], syphilis, human immunodeficiency virus [HIV])
Tumor metastasis to the optic nerve
Chemicals, medications, and drugs, such as lead, methanol, quinine, arsenic, ethambutol, and antibiotics, cause optic neuropathies rather than true optic neuritis. TNF-alpha inhibitors and immune checkpoint inhibitors can cause optic neuritis.
Rare causes include pernicious anemia and systemic autoimmune diseases. Often, the cause remains idiopathic despite thorough evaluation.
Довідкові матеріали щодо етіології
Symptoms and Signs of Optic Neuritis
The main symptom of optic neuritis is subacute vision loss, frequently maximal within several days and varying from a small central or paracentral scotoma to complete blindness. Most patients have eye pain, which often feels worse with eye movement.
The most characteristic findings include reduced visual acuity, a visual field deficit, and disturbed color vision (often out of proportion to loss of visual acuity). An afferent pupillary defect is usually detectable if the contralateral eye is unaffected or involved to a lesser degree. Testing of color vision is a useful adjunct, although 10% of males have congenital color blindness, producing false-positive results. In about two thirds of patients, inflammation is entirely retrobulbar, causing no visible changes to the optic nerve head (1). In the rest, disk hyperemia and edema are visible.
Довідковий матеріал щодо симптомів та ознак
Diagnosis of Optic Neuritis
Clinical evaluation
Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)
Optic neuritis is suspected in patients with characteristic pain and vision loss, particularly if they are young. Neuroimaging, preferably with gadolinium-enhanced MRI of the brain and orbits, is recommended and usually shows enhancement of the optic nerve (1). MRI may also help diagnose multiple sclerosis, myelin oligodendrocyte glycoprotein antibody–associated disease (MOGAD), and neuromyelitis optica (NMO). There is usually more extensive enhancement of the optic nerve(s) in NMO and MOGAD. Fluid attenuating inversion recovery (FLAIR) MRI sequences may show typical demyelinating lesions in a periventricular location if optic neuritis is related to multiple sclerosis. Spinal cord involvement can be seen in any of the demyelinating diseases but is usually more extensive in NMO and MOGAD. Patients with NMO and MOG antibodies in the serum should be checked for any atypical or severe optic neuritis, which should be strongly considered in any patient with optic neuritis unless classic features of multiple sclerosis are present.
Цінні поради та підводні камені
Довідковий матеріал щодо діагностики
Treatment of Optic Neuritis
Corticosteroids
Corticosteroids are an option, especially if multiple sclerosis or NMO is suspected. Treatment with methylprednisolone (1000 mg intravenously once a day) or the bioequivalent dose of oral prednisone (1250 mg once a day; [1]) for 3 days followed by prednisone (1 mg/kg orally once a day) for 11 days may speed recovery, but ultimate vision results are no different from those with observation alone in multiple sclerosis or idiopathic optic neuritis. Early high-dose corticosteroids may improve outcomes in atypical causes of optic neuritis, such as NMO or MOGAD [2]. Plasma exchange is often used for NMO attacks and is sometimes used for severe optic neuritis from other causes if the optic neuritis does not recover after high-dose corticosteroids (3). Treatment with low-dose oral prednisone alone does not improve vision outcome and may increase the rate of recurrent episodes (4).
Low-vision aids (eg, magnifiers, large-print devices, talking watches) may be helpful. Multiple sclerosis disease-modifying treatments should be given to patients with multiple sclerosis, and NMO-specific treatments should be used in patients with NMO. Patients who have MOGAD with relapsing disease may need chronic immunotherapy. It is important to note that patients with NMO and MOGAD should not be given certain multiple sclerosis disease-modifying agents, which may be ineffective or even worsen the outcome.
Довідкові матеріали щодо лікування
Prognosis for Optic Neuritis
Prognosis depends on the underlying condition. Most episodes of typical optic neuritis improve spontaneously with significant recovery of vision in 2 to 3 months. The recurrence rate among patients with optic neuritis is variable and depends on the etiology. Patients with an underlying disease, such as NMO or MOGAD, have higher rates of recurrence in the same eye or in the other eye, and recovery of vision can be worse, especially for NMO (1). MRI is used to determine future risk of demyelinating disease, especially multiple sclerosis (2).
Довідкові матеріали щодо прогнозу
Ключові моменти
Optic neuritis is the most common optic neuropathy in patients under 50 years.
The most common causes are demyelinating diseases, particularly multiple sclerosis, neuromyelitis optica (NMO), and myelin oligodendrocyte glycoprotein (MOG) antibody-associated disease (MOGAD), but infections, medications, drugs, and toxins are other possible causes.
Findings include pain with eye movement, visual disturbances (particularly disproportionate loss of color vision), and afferent pupillary defect.
Do gadolinium-enhanced MRI of the brain and orbits. Do MRI of the spinal cord if multiple sclerosis or other demyelinating disease is suspected.
Corticosteroids and other treatments can be given, particularly if demyelinating disease is suspected. Plasma exchange is often given for NMO attacks or severe attacks that are unresponsive to high-dose corticosteroids.