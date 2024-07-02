Виразка рогівки

Initially empiric topical broad-spectrum antibiotic therapy

More specific antimicrobial therapy directed at the cause

Treatment for corneal ulcers can involve antimicrobials, cycloplegics, and occasionally corticosteroids (1). Treatment for all ulcers, regardless of cause, begins with moxifloxacin 0.5% or gatifloxacin 0.3 to 0.5% eye drops for small ulcers and fortified (higher than stock concentration) antibiotic drops, such as tobramycin 15 mg/mL and cefazolin 50 mg/mL, for more significant ulcers, particularly those that are near or involve the center of the cornea. Frequent dosing (eg, every 15 minutes for 4 doses, followed by every hour around the clock) is necessary initially. Patching is contraindicated because it creates a stagnant, warm environment that favors bacterial growth and prevents the administration of topical medications.

Herpes simplex is treated with trifluridine or ganciclovir gel. Eye drops are preferred, but if patients cannot administer drops reliably or drops are not available, oral medications such as valacyclovir or acyclovir can be used.

Fungal infections are treated with topical antifungal drops, such as natamycin (the medication of choice for filamentous fungus, eg, Fusarium), amphotericin B (the medication of choice for yeast, eg, Candida), or sometimes voriconazole (which is less effective but has the broadest spectrum). Deep infections may require addition of oral voriconazole, ketoconazole, fluconazole, or itraconazole.

If Acanthamoeba is identified, therapy can include topical propamidine, neomycin, and polyhexamethylene biguanide or chlorhexidine supplemented with miconazole, clotrimazole, or oral ketoconazole or itraconazole. The drops are used frequently until clinical improvement is evident, then gradually tapered and continued for a number of months until all inflammation has resolved. Polyhexamethylene biguanide and chlorhexidine are not commercially available as ocular agents but can be prepared by a compounding pharmacy. Oral miltefosine can be used for recalcitrant cases.

For all ulcers, treatment may also include a cycloplegic, such as atropine 1% or scopolamine 0.25% 1 drop 3 times/day, to decrease the ache of a corneal ulcer and to reduce the formation of posterior synechiae. In severe cases, debridement of the infected epithelium or even penetrating keratoplasty may be required. Patients who may have difficulty administering eye drops at home or who have large, central, or refractory ulcers may need to be hospitalized.

Very selectively, patients can be treated adjunctively with a corticosteroid drop (eg, prednisolone acetate). The final appearance of the scar and final visual acuity may not improve with topical corticosteroids. Topical corticosteroids do decrease the pain and photophobia, and speed the increase in visual acuity, significantly. Because there is a very small risk of the ulcer worsening, adding topical corticosteroids is only indicated when a patient needs to get back to normal functioning (eg, work, driving) as soon as possible. Of note, topical corticosteroids are contraindicated if HSV keratitis is suspected or diagnosed. Such treatment should only be prescribed by ophthalmologists and should be restricted to patients in whom clinical and microbiologic evidence indicates a favorable response to antimicrobial treatment and who can be closely followed.