Бешихове запалення

Erysipelas is a type of superficial cellulitis with dermal lymphatic involvement. Diagnosis is clinical. Treatment is with oral or parenteral antibiotics.

(See also Overview of Bacterial Skin Infections.)

Erysipelas should not be confused with erysipeloid, a skin infection caused by Erysipelothrix rhusiopathiae.

Erysipelas is characterized clinically by shiny, raised, indurated, and tender plaques with distinct margins. High fever, chills, and malaise frequently accompany erysipelas.

There is also a bullous form of erysipelas.

Прояви бешихи Бешиха (обличчя) Erysipelas is characterized by shiny, raised, indurated, and tender plaque-like lesions with distinct margins. Image provided by Thomas Habif, MD. Erysipelas (Limb) Note the sharp line of demarcation and bright red color, features that distinguish erysipelas from cellulitis. © Springer Science+Business Media Erysipelas (Bullous) This image shows the bullous form of erysipelas. Image courtesy of Karen McKoy, MD. Бешиха (обличчя) Erysipelas is characterized by shiny, raised, indurated, and tender plaque-like lesions with distinct margins. Image provided by Thomas Habif, MD. Erysipelas (Limb) Note the sharp line of demarcation and bright red color, features that distinguish erysipelas from cellulitis. © Springer Science+Business Media Erysipelas (Bullous) This image shows the bullous form of erysipelas. Image courtesy of Karen McKoy, MD.

Erysipelas is most often caused by group A (or rarely group C or G) beta-hemolytic streptococci and occurs most frequently on the legs and face.

Other causes include Staphylococcus aureus (including methicillin-resistant S. aureus [MRSA]), Klebsiella pneumoniae, Haemophilus influenzae, Escherichia coli, Staphylococcus warneri, Streptococcus pneumoniae, Streptococcus pyogenes, and Moraxella species.

Erysipelas may be recurrent and may result in chronic lymphedema.

Complications of erysipelas commonly include thrombophlebitis, abscesses, and gangrene.

Diagnosis of Erysipelas Clinical evaluation

Blood culture Diagnosis of erysipelas is by characteristic appearance; blood culture is done in toxic-appearing patients. Erysipelas of the face must be differentiated from herpes zoster, angioedema, and contact dermatitis. Diffuse inflammatory breast cancer may also be mistaken for erysipelas.

Treatment of Erysipelas Oral or parenteral antibiotics First-line oral antibiotics for erysipelas include one the following (1): Penicillin V 500 mg every 6 hours

Amoxicillin 875 mg every 12 hours

Cephalexin 500 mg every 6 hours

Cefadroxil 500 mg every 12 hours or 1 g once a day The 1st-line parenteral antibiotic (for severe cases) is parenteral aqueous crystalline penicillin G 4 million units IV every 4 hours. Alternative parenteral antibiotics are ceftriaxone 1 to 2 g IV once a day and cefazolin 1 to 2 g IV every 8 hours. Duration of treatment is based mainly on clinical response rather than a fixed interval. In Europe, pristinamycin and roxithromycin have been shown to be good choices for erysipelas. MRSA is not common among patients with erysipelas, and adding antibiotics to cover MRSA adds limited additional benefit. However, if MRSA is identified through culture or if MRSA is strongly suspected, an appropriate antibiotic such as clindamycin, sulfamethoxazole/trimethoprim, doxycycline, linezolid, or vancomycin can be added. For methicillin-sensitive S. aureus infections, dicloxacillin may be used. Bed rest and leg elevation are helpful for leg erysipelas. Cold packs and analgesics may relieve local discomfort. Fungal foot infections may be an entry site for infection and may require antifungal treatment to prevent recurrence. Compression therapy (using, for example, Unna boots and compression socks) may also be of benefit for lower-extremity erysipelas. Довідковий матеріал щодо лікування 1. Brindle R, Williams OM, Barton E, Featherstone P: Assessment of antibiotic treatment of cellulitis and erysipelas: A systematic review and meta-analysis. JAMA Dermatol 155(9):1033–1040, 2019. doi: 10.1001/jamadermatol.2019.0884