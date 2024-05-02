Dyspepsia is a sensation of pain or discomfort in the upper abdomen; it often is recurrent. It may be described as indigestion, gassiness, early satiety, postprandial fullness, gnawing, or burning.
Etiology of Dyspepsia
There are several common causes of dyspepsia (see table Some Causes of Dyspepsia).
Деякі причини диспепсії
Cause
Suggestive Findings
Diagnostic Approach
Cancer (eg, esophageal, gastric)
Chronic, vague discomfort
Later, dysphagia (esophageal) or early satiety (gastric)
Weight loss
Upper endoscopy
Abdominal CT
Change in bowel habits (eg, diarrhea, steatorrhea, bloating)
Unexplained iron deficiency anemia
Serologic testing
Small bowel biopsy
Symptoms described as gas or indigestion rather than chest pain by some patients
May have exertional component
Cardiac risk factors
ECG
Serum cardiac markers
Sometimes stress testing
Delayed gastric emptying (caused by diabetes, viral illness, or medications)
Nausea, bloating, fullness
Scintigraphic test of gastric emptying
Medications (eg, bisphosphonates, erythromycin and other macrolide antibiotics, estrogens, iron,NSAIDs, opioids, potassium)
Use apparent on history
Symptoms coincident with use
Clinical evaluation
Reflux symptoms do not respond to acid-suppression therapy
Upper endoscopy with biopsy
Substernal chest pain with or without dysphagia for liquids and solids
Barium swallow
Esophageal manometry
Heartburn
Sometimes reflux of acid or stomach contents into mouth
Symptoms sometimes triggered by lying down
Relief with antacids
Clinical evaluation
Sometimes endoscopy
Sometimes esophageal pH monitoring
Burning or gnawing pain, may be relieved by food or antacids
Risk factors: NSAID use, smoking, alcohol use, Helicobacter pylori infection
Upper endoscopy with H. pylori testing
Trial of NSAID avoidance
NSAID = nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug.
Many patients have findings on testing (eg, duodenitis, motility disturbance, Helicobacter pylori gastritis, lactose deficiency, cholelithiasis) that correlate poorly with symptoms (ie, correction of the condition does not alleviate dyspepsia).
Nonulcer dyspepsia (functional dyspepsia) is defined as dyspeptic symptoms in a patient who has no abnormalities on physical examination and upper gastrointestinal (GI) endoscopy and/or other evaluation (eg, laboratory tests, imaging).
Evaluation of Dyspepsia
Історія
History of present illness should elicit a clear description of the symptoms, including whether they are acute or chronic and recurrent. Other elements include timing and frequency of recurrence, any difficulty swallowing, and relationship of symptoms to eating or taking medications. Factors that worsen symptoms (particularly exertion, certain foods, or alcohol) or relieve them (particularly eating or taking antacids) are noted.
Review of systems seeks concomitant GI symptoms such as anorexia, nausea, vomiting, hematemesis, weight loss, and bloody or black (melanotic) stools. Other symptoms include dyspnea and diaphoresis.
Past medical history should include known GI and cardiac diagnoses, cardiac risk factors (eg, hypertension, hypercholesterolemia), and the results of previous tests that have been done and treatments that have been tried. Medication/drug history should include prescription and illicit drug use as well as alcohol.
Фізикальне обстеження
Review of vital signs should note presence of tachycardia or irregular pulse.
General examination should note presence of pallor or diaphoresis, cachexia, or jaundice.
The abdomen is palpated for tenderness, masses, and organomegaly.
Rectal examination is done to detect gross or occult blood.
Ознаки небезпеки
The following findings are of particular concern:
Acute episode with dyspnea, diaphoresis, or tachycardia
Anorexia
Nausea or vomiting
Weight loss
Blood in the stool
Dysphagia or odynophagia
Failure to respond to therapy with H2 blockers or proton pump inhibitors (PPIs)
Інтерпретація результатів
Some findings are helpful (see table Some Causes of Dyspepsia).
A patient presenting with a single, acute episode of dyspepsia is of concern, particularly if symptoms are accompanied by dyspnea, diaphoresis, or tachycardia; such patients may have acute coronary ischemia. Chronic symptoms that occur with exertion and are relieved by rest may represent angina.
GI causes are most likely to manifest as chronic symptoms. Symptoms are sometimes classified as ulcer-like, dysmotility-like, or reflux-like; these classifications suggest but do not confirm an etiology. Ulcer-like symptoms consist of pain that is localized in the epigastrium, frequently occurs before meals, and is partially relieved by food, antacids, or H2 blockers. Dysmotility-like symptoms consist of early satiety, postprandial fullness, nausea, vomiting, bloating, and symptoms that are worsened by food and typically not pain. Reflux-like symptoms consist of heartburn or acid regurgitation. However, symptoms often overlap.
Alternating constipation and diarrhea with dyspepsia suggests irritable bowel syndrome or excessive use of over-the-counter laxatives or antidiarrheals.
Дослідження
Patients who have symptoms that suggest acute coronary ischemia, particularly those with risk factors, should be sent to the emergency department for urgent evaluation, including ECG and serum cardiac markers. Tests for cardiac disorders should precede tests for GI disorders such as endoscopy.
For patients with chronic, nonspecific symptoms, routine tests include complete blood count (to exclude anemia caused by GI blood loss), routine blood chemistries, and possibly testing for celiac disease and for H. pylori. If results are abnormal, additional tests (eg, imaging studies, endoscopy) should be considered. Because of the risk of cancer, patients > 60 should undergo upper GI endoscopy. For patients < 60, the need for endoscopy needs to be evaluated on a case-by-case basis using clinical judgment (1). For patients < 60, some authorities recommend screening for H. pylori infection with a 13C- or 14C-labeled urea breath test or stool assay (see Noninvasive tests) (1). If they are H. pylori-negative or remain symptomatic after H. pylori eradication therapy, empiric therapy for 4 to 8 weeks with antisecretory agents (eg, PPIs) is recommended (1). However, caution is required in using H. pylori or any other nonspecific findings to explain symptoms.
Довідковий матеріал щодо діагностики
1. Moayyedi P, Lacy BE, Andrews CN, Enns RA, Howden CW, Vakil N. ACG and CAG Clinical Guideline: Management of Dyspepsia [published correction appears in Am J Gastroenterol. 2017 Sep;112(9):1484]. Am J Gastroenterol. 2017;112(7):988-1013. doi:10.1038/ajg.2017.154
Treatment of Dyspepsia
Specific conditions are treated. Patients without identifiable conditions are observed over time and reassured.
Symptoms are treated with PPIs, H2 blockers, or a cytoprotective agent (1) (see table Some Oral Medications for Dyspepsia). If symptoms persist, tricyclic antidepressants or prokinetic medications (eg, metoclopramide, erythromycin) given as a liquid suspension also may be tried. There is no clear evidence that matching the medication class to the specific symptoms (eg, reflux vs dysmotility) makes a difference. Misoprostol and anticholinergics are not effective in functional dyspepsia.
Деякі пероральні лікарські препарати для лікування диспепсії
Medication*
Comments
Proton pump inhibitors
Dexlansoprazole
With long-term use, elevated gastrin levels, but no evidence that this finding causes dysplasia or cancer
May cause abdominal pain or diarrhea
Esomeprazole
Lansoprazole
Omeprazole
Pantoprazole
Rabeprazole
H2 blockers
Cimetidine
Doses reduced in older adults
With cimetidine and to a lesser extent with other medications, minor antiandrogen effects and, less commonly, erectile dysfunction
Delayed metabolism of medications eliminated by cytochrome P-450 enzyme system (eg, phenytoin, warfarin, diazepam)
May cause constipation or diarrhea
Famotidine
Nizatidine
Ranitidine†
Cytoprotective agent
Sucralfate
Rarely constipation
May bind to other medications and interfere with absorption
Cimetidine, ciprofloxacin, digoxin, norfloxacin, ofloxacin, and ranitidine† avoided 2 hours before or after taking sucralfate
* Tricyclic antidepressants may help. Metoclopramide or erythromycin given as a liquid suspension also may be tried in patients with dysmotility-like dyspepsia.
† Ranitidine (oral, IV, and over the counter) has been removed from the market in the United States and in many other countries because of unacceptable concentrations of N-nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA), a probable human carcinogen. Cimetidine and famotidine are alternatives and do not contain NDMA, nor do proton pump inhibitors.
Довідковий матеріал щодо лікування
1. Moayyedi P, Lacy BE, Andrews CN, Enns RA, Howden CW, Vakil N. ACG and CAG Clinical Guideline: Management of Dyspepsia [published correction appears in Am J Gastroenterol. 2017 Sep;112(9):1484]. Am J Gastroenterol. 2017;112(7):988-1013. doi:10.1038/ajg.2017.154
Ключові моменти
Coronary ischemia is possible in a patient with acute “gas.”
Endoscopy is indicated for patients > 60.
For patients < 60, the need for endoscopy needs to be evaluated on a case-by-case basis using clinical judgment.
For patients who are H. pylori-negative or remain symptomatic after H. pylori eradication therapy, empiric therapy for 4 to 8 weeks with antisecretory agents (eg, PPIs) is recommended.