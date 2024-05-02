There are several common causes of dyspepsia (see table Some Causes of Dyspepsia).

Many patients have findings on testing (eg, duodenitis, motility disturbance, Helicobacter pylori gastritis, lactose deficiency, cholelithiasis) that correlate poorly with symptoms (ie, correction of the condition does not alleviate dyspepsia).

Nonulcer dyspepsia (functional dyspepsia) is defined as dyspeptic symptoms in a patient who has no abnormalities on physical examination and upper gastrointestinal (GI) endoscopy and/or other evaluation (eg, laboratory tests, imaging).