Пролапс мітрального клапана (ПМК)

Mitral valve prolapse is most often caused by

Myxomatous degeneration of the mitral valve leaflets and chordae tendineae

In myxomatous degeneration, the fibrous collagen layer of the valve thins and mucoid (myxomatous) material accumulates. The chordae become longer and thinner and the valve leaflets enlarge and become rubbery. These changes result in floppy valve leaflets that can balloon back (prolapse) into the left atrium when the left ventricle contracts. Rupture of a degenerate chorda can allow part of the valve leaflet to flail into the atrium, which typically causes severe regurgitation.

Degeneration is usually idiopathic, although it may be inherited in an autosomal dominant or, rarely, in an X-linked recessive fashion. Myxomatous degeneration may also be caused by connective tissue disorders (eg, Marfan syndrome, Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, adult polycystic kidney disease, osteogenesis imperfecta, pseudoxanthoma elasticum, systemic lupus erythematosus, polyarteritis nodosa) and muscular dystrophies. MVP is more common among patients with Graves disease, hypomastia, von Willebrand disease, sickle cell disease, and rheumatic heart disease.

Myxomatous degeneration less commonly affects the aortic or tricuspid valve, resulting in aortic or tricuspid prolapse.

Mitral annular disjunction (MAD) is partial detachment of the mitral annulus from the ventricular myocardium, allowing for hypermobility of the mitral valve. MAD is strongly associated with mitral valve prolapse and ventricular arrhythmias. Identification of MAD can alter the surgical technique used for mitral valve repair.

Mitral regurgitation (MR) due to mitral valve prolapse may occur in patients with apparently normal mitral valve leaflets (ie, nonmyxomatous) due to ischemic papillary muscle dysfunction or rheumatic chordal rupture. Transient MVP may occur when intravascular volume decreases significantly, as occurs in severe dehydration or sometimes during pregnancy (when the woman is recumbent and the gravid uterus compresses the inferior vena cava, reducing venous return).