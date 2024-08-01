Серце спортсмена

Athlete’s heart is a constellation of structural and functional changes that occur in the heart of people who train for prolonged durations (eg, > 1 hour most days) and/or frequently at high intensities. The changes are asymptomatic; signs include bradycardia, a systolic murmur, and extra heart sounds. Electrocardiographic (ECG) abnormalities are common. Diagnosis is clinical or by echocardiography. No treatment is necessary. Athlete’s heart is significant because it must be distinguished from serious cardiac disorders.

Intensive, prolonged endurance and strength training causes many physiologic adaptations. Volume and pressure loads in the left ventricle (LV) increase, which, over time, increase LV muscle mass, wall thickness, and chamber size. Maximal stroke volume and cardiac output increase, contributing to a lower resting heart rate and longer diastolic filling time. Lower heart rate results primarily from increased vagal tone, but decreased sympathetic activation and other nonautonomic factors that decrease intrinsic sinus node activity may play a role. Bradycardia decreases myocardial oxygen demand; at the same time, increases in total hemoglobin and blood volume enhance oxygen transport. Despite these changes, systolic function and diastolic function remain normal. Structural changes in females are typically less than those in males of the same age, body size, and level of training (1, 2).

The prevalence of coronary artery calcium (CAC) scores greater than or equal to 100 Agatston units appears to be increased in people performing high levels of physical activity (equal to or more than 3000 MET [metabolic equivalent of task]-minutes/week) than those performing lower levels of physical activity. However, this does not translate into a greater risk of all-cause or cardiovascular mortality . The data support that even in the presence of CAC, the risk of all-cause mortality and cardiovascular mortality is less with high levels of physical activity than with lower levels of physical activity (3).

Symptoms and Signs of Athlete’s Heart There are no symptoms. Signs vary but may include Bradycardia

An LV impulse that is laterally displaced, enlarged, and increased in amplitude

A systolic ejection (flow) murmur at the left lower sternal border

A third heart sound (S3) due to early, rapid diastolic ventricular filling

Hyperdynamic carotid pulses These signs reflect structural cardiac changes that are adaptive for intense exercise. The presence of a fourth heart sound (S4) is almost always abnormal in an athlete.

Treatment of Athlete’s Heart Possibly a period of deconditioning to monitor LV regression No treatment is required, although 3 months of deconditioning may be needed to monitor LV regression as a way of distinguishing this syndrome from cardiomyopathy. Such deconditioning can greatly interfere with an athlete’s life and may meet with resistance.

Prognosis for Athlete’s Heart Although gross structural changes resemble those in some cardiac disorders, generally no adverse effects are apparent. However, numerous studies have found an increased risk of developing atrial fibrillation in patients who participate in endurance and mixed sports (1). Athletes younger than 55 years are at higher risk (2). The dose of exercise at which the risk increases has not been documented in high quality studies. In most cases, structural changes and bradycardia regress with detraining, although up to 20% of elite athletes have residual chamber enlargement, raising questions, in the absence of long-term data, about whether athlete’s heart is truly benign. Довідкові матеріали щодо прогнозу 1. La Gerche A, Wasfy MM, Brosnan MJ, et al: The Athlete's Heart—Challenges and Controversies: JACC Focus Seminar 4/4. J Am Coll Cardiol 80(14):1346–1362, 2022. doi: 10.1016/j.jacc.2022.07.014 2. Newman W, Parry-Williams G, Wiles J, et al: Risk of atrial fibrillation in athletes: a systematic review and meta-analysis. Br J Sports Med 55(21):1233–1238, 2021. doi:10.1136/bjsports-2021-103994