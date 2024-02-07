Antimicrobials

Antibiotic therapy is the mainstay of treatment for community-acquired pneumonia. Appropriate treatment involves starting empiric antibiotics as soon as possible, preferably ≤ 4 hours after presentation. Because pathogen identification is difficult and takes time, the empiric antibiotic regimen is selected based on likely pathogens and severity of illness. Consensus guidelines have been developed by many professional organizations; one widely used set is detailed in the table Community-Acquired Pneumonia in Adults (see also American Thoracic Society and Infectious Diseases Society of America Clinical Guideline on Community-Acquired Pneumonia). Guidelines should be adapted to local susceptibility patterns, drug formularies, and individual patient circumstances (eg, specific exposures). If a pathogen is subsequently identified, the results of antibiotic susceptibility testing can help guide any changes in antibiotic therapy. Omadacycline and lefamulin can be considered, especially in situations in which the usually recommended choices are not appropriate. ). Guidelines should be adapted to local susceptibility patterns, drug formularies, and individual patient circumstances (eg, specific exposures). If a pathogen is subsequently identified, the results of antibiotic susceptibility testing can help guide any changes in antibiotic therapy. Omadacycline and lefamulin can be considered, especially in situations in which the usually recommended choices are not appropriate.

For children, treatment depends on age, previous vaccinations, and whether treatment is outpatient or inpatient.

For children treated as outpatients, treatments are dictated by age:

< 5 years: Amoxicillin or 5 years: Amoxicillin oramoxicillin/clavulanate is usually the medication of choice. If epidemiology suggests an atypical pathogen as the cause and clinical findings are compatible, a macrolide (eg, azithromycin, clarithromycin) can be used instead. Some experts suggest not using antibiotics if clinical features strongly suggest viral pneumonia. is usually the medication of choice. If epidemiology suggests an atypical pathogen as the cause and clinical findings are compatible, a macrolide (eg, azithromycin, clarithromycin) can be used instead. Some experts suggest not using antibiotics if clinical features strongly suggest viral pneumonia.

≥ 5 years: Amoxicillin or (particularly if an atypical pathogen cannot be excluded) amoxicillin plus a macrolide. 5 years: Amoxicillin or (particularly if an atypical pathogen cannot be excluded) amoxicillin plus a macrolide.Amoxicillin/clavulanate is an alternative. If the cause appears to be an atypical pathogen, a macrolide alone can be used.

For children treated as inpatients, antibiotic therapy tends to be more broad-spectrum and depends on the child's previous vaccinations:

Fully immunized (against S. pneumoniae and H. influenzae type b): Ampicillin or penicillin G (alternatives are ceftriaxone or cefotaxime). If MRSA is suspected, vancomycin or clindamycin is added. If an atypical pathogen cannot be excluded, a macrolide is added. type b): Ampicillin or penicillin G (alternatives are ceftriaxone or cefotaxime). If MRSA is suspected, vancomycin or clindamycin is added. If an atypical pathogen cannot be excluded, a macrolide is added.

Not fully immunized: Ceftriaxone or cefotaxime (alternative is levofloxacin). If MRSA is suspected, vancomycin or clindamycin is added. If an atypical pathogen cannot be excluded, a macrolide is added. Not fully immunized: Ceftriaxone or cefotaxime (alternative is levofloxacin). If MRSA is suspected, vancomycin or clindamycin is added. If an atypical pathogen cannot be excluded, a macrolide is added.

Full details are described in the Clinical Practice Guidelines by the Pediatric Infectious Diseases Society and the Infectious Diseases Society of America.

With empiric treatment, 90% of patients with bacterial pneumonia improve. Improvement is manifested by decreased cough and dyspnea, defervescence, relief of chest pain, and decline in white blood cell count. Failure to improve should trigger suspicion of

An unusual organism

Resistance to the antimicrobial used for treatment

Empyema

Coinfection or superinfection with a 2nd infectious agent

An obstructive endobronchial lesion

Immunosuppression

Metastatic focus of infection with reseeding (in the case of pneumococcal infection)

Nonadherence to treatment (in the case of outpatients)

Wrong diagnosis (ie, a noninfectious cause of the illness such as acute hypersensitivity pneumonitis)

When usual therapy has failed, consultation with a pulmonary and/or infectious disease specialist is indicated.

Antiviral therapy may be indicated for select viral pneumonias. Ribavirin is not used routinely for respiratory syncytial virus pneumonia in children or adults but may be used occasionally in high-risk children age may be indicated for select viral pneumonias. Ribavirin is not used routinely for respiratory syncytial virus pneumonia in children or adults but may be used occasionally in high-risk children age< 24 months.

For influenza, oseltamivir or zanamivir started within 48 hours of symptom onset and given for 5 days reduce the duration and severity of symptoms in patients who develop influenza infection. Alternatively, baloxavir started within 48 hours of symptom onset can be given in a single dose. Patients hospitalized with confirmed influenza infection may benefit even 48 hours after symptom onset. For influenza, oseltamivir or zanamivir started within 48 hours of symptom onset and given for 5 days reduce the duration and severity of symptoms in patients who develop influenza infection. Alternatively, baloxavir started within 48 hours of symptom onset can be given in a single dose. Patients hospitalized with confirmed influenza infection may benefit even 48 hours after symptom onset.

Acyclovir is recommended for children and adults with varicella lung infections. Acyclovir is recommended for children and adults with varicella lung infections.

Though pure viral pneumonia does occur, superimposed bacterial infections are common and require antibiotics directed against S. pneumoniae, H. influenzae, and S. aureus.

Follow-up x-rays are generally not recommended in patients whose pneumonia resolves clinically as expected. Resolution of radiographic abnormalities can lag behind clinical resolution by several weeks. Chest x-ray should be considered in patients with pneumonia symptoms that do not resolve or that worsen over time.