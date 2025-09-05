Pneumococcal Infections

Gram stain and culture

Nucleic acid amplification test (NAAT) panels

Pneumococci are readily identified by their typical appearance on Gram stain as lancet-shaped diplococci. Gram staining and culture are the most commonly available and performed tests in most clinical settings. Culture confirms bacterial identification, and antimicrobial susceptibility testing reveals sensitivity patterns.

The characteristic capsule can be best detected using the Quellung test. In this test, application of antiserum followed by staining with India ink causes the capsule to appear like a halo around the organism. The pneumococcal capsule becomes visible microscopically after binding of the capsule with type-specific antiserum, which causes capsular swelling. After the addition of methylene blue, the pneumococcal cells stain dark blue and are surrounded by a sharply demarcated halo, which represents the outer edge of the capsule.

Serotyping and genotyping of isolates can be helpful for epidemiologic reasons (eg, to follow the spread of specific clones and antimicrobial resistance patterns) (1). Differences in virulence within a serotype may be distinguished by techniques such as pulsed-field gel electrophoresis and multi-locus sequence typing.

Also gaining widespread acceptance in hospital settings, rapid molecular multiplex respiratory NAAT panels are very sensitive and specific for the detection of respiratory pathogens including S. pneumoniae (2). Positive NAAT from non-sterile upper respiratory tract specimens in young children must be correlated with the overall clinical picture as asymptomatic nasopharyngeal carriage is common.

The urine antigen detection test has high specificity (> 90%) but poor sensitivity (50 to 80%) and is greatly influenced by concurrent bacteremia (3). It is generally not recommended to be performed in young children because nasopharyngeal colonization can cause release of a bacterial cell wall polysaccharide that can enter the blood stream and be filtered by the kidney. The positive predictive value (the proportion of patients with a positive test that actually have the disease) is high (> 95%) in adults (4). However, the negative predictive value (the proportion of patients with a negative test that are actually disease free) is low, so a negative urine antigen test should not be used to exclude pneumococcal disease.